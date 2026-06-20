NEET UG 2026: Vizag Collector Reviews Exam Arrangements

District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore has directed the officials concerned to ensure peaceful and transparent conduct of the NEET (UG)-2026 to be held on Sunday.

The District Collector held a review meeting with Joint Collector, and officials of Police, CRPF, Education and other departments on the arrangements for the NEET.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that a total of 8,015 candidates would be appearing for the examination at 18 centres in the district. The examination would be conducted from 2 p.m. to 5.15 p.m. An additional hour would be provided to the differently-abled candidates.

According to the Collector, candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centres only from 11 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., and the gates of the centres will be closed at 1.30 p.m. Candidates are advised to reach the centres well in advance.

Special precautions should be taken with regard to transportation and security of question papers and other examination material.

The police department was directed to take appropriate measures to control traffic and maintain law and order in the areas surrounding the examination centres.

The District Collector suggested that all the departments involved in the conduct of the examination should work in coordination and make it successful.

Joint Collector G. Vidyadhari, DCP Manikanta, CRPF Deputy Commandants S.H. Pradeep Kumar Chaurasia and Gajendra Singh Bhati, Steel Plant Kendriya Vidyalaya Principal Vamsi Krishna, Waltair Kendriya Vidyalaya Principal Kamaljeet, Motor Vehicle Inspector Manmohan and other officials participated in the meeting.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu