Lokesh Lays Foundation for PV Sindhu's Sports Academy in Vizag

State HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh laid the foundation stone for the academy Centre for Sports Excellence of badminton player PV Sindhu at Thotagaruvu in the Arilova area of ​​Vizag on Wednesday.

The Minister was given a grand welcome when he reached the academy premises.

Later, the Minister, along with PV Sindhu and Sports Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, laid the stone for the sports academy in Vizag.

The Minister enquired about the academy building model and the state-of-the-art facilities and amenities available to the athletes.

Telugu Desam State president Palla Srinivasa Rao, Visakha East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu, MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, SAAP Chairman A. Ravinaidu and others participated in the programme.

Read also: Indian Railways approves Rs 299 crore Visakhapatnam coaching yard project

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu