AP Government Sanctions Sick Rooms in PM SHRI Schools

Over 600 PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) schools in Andhra Pradesh will soon have sick rooms.

According to reports, these schools will be equipped with first-aid kits, over-the-counter medicines, sanitary pads, hand-washing space, and waste bins.

Each school has been sanctioned a sum of Rs 5 lakh for the purpose.

The proposed sick rooms will provide immediate first aid and emergency medical support for students.

The government will tie up with local hospitals, health councillors and committees consisting of parents for implementation of the health initiative.

Read also: Indian Railways approves Rs 299 crore Visakhapatnam coaching yard project

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu