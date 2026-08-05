Vizag MP Showcases AP's Vision at Moscow Transport Summit

Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament M Sribharat has explained the programmes being implemented by the State government for the development of Visakhapatnam to the international delegates at the 5th International Transport Summit held in Moscow, according to a statement issued by GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg.

The MP said the State government was committed to developing Visakhapatnam into a world-class city under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He said the Memorandum of Cooperation, or MoC, signed with the Government of Moscow would provide an opportunity to bring world-class technologies, innovative transport policies, and best urban development models to Visakhapatnam.

Ketan Garg said in the statement that the summit briefed international delegates on the projects being implemented by the GVMC.

🇷🇺🤝🇮🇳 Track to the Future: Visakhapatnam Strengthens Global Partnership with Moscow Visakhapatnam has marked a significant milestone in international urban cooperation by signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Government of Moscow during the International… pic.twitter.com/nyoiLtcbXY — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_VISAKHA) August 4, 2026

The Commissioner said the cooperation agreement with the Moscow government would provide an opportunity to share world-class experiences and best practices in smart mobility, intelligent transport systems (ITS), electric transport, traffic management and digital transformation.

The partnership would further boost the implementation of modern urban transport solutions in Visakhapatnam. It would also be a key milestone in making the Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER) a major hub for economic development and technological innovation in Andhra Pradesh.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu