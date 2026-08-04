Visakhapatnam-Chennai highway accident case unmasks ganja smuggling

Inspired by the blockbuster movie ‘Pushpa,’ contrabandists have been smuggling drugs and ganja on the Visakhapatnam to Chennai national highway, which was discovered from an accident case.

The vehicles were modified specially, and shelves were placed in them to transport the illicit substance. This deception came to light after the vehicle met with an accident on the Visakhapatnam to Chennai national highway.

According to the police, the accident occurred when the driver of the vehicle failed to recognise the signs for the culvert repairs at Sunnapubatti in Dagardarthi mandal of Sripotti Sriramulu Nellore district and overturned in a nearby pothole.

The passenger and driver of the vehicle had already fled, according to the reports. Police on the national highway thoroughly examined the vehicle, identified the special shelf where ganja was transported, and informed the authorities.

Kavali Rural CI Sivashankar, Bogolu SI Ramakrishna and Tahsildar Lazarus inspected the vehicle. The officials concluded that there were nearly 213 kg of marijuana in the vehicle.

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