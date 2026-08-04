Music Mashup for a Cause to Light Up Visakhapatnam on August 8

A music mashup programme will be held under the aegis of Shakti Empowering Women Association (SEWA) in Visakhapatnam on August 8.

The association, a voluntary organisation in the city which has been in social service for the past seven years, is organising the show to raise a fund for the poor children. Association president

P Rajani released a poster of the programme, to be held from 6 PM to 10 PM at Hotel Ambika Seagreen on Beach Road, in the presence of City Police Commissioner Shankha Brata Bagchi at the VJF Press Club on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajani said the association organised several programmes since its establishment seven years ago.

The proceedings of the programme would be utilised for purchasing books and clothes for the poor children, she said.

The CP and other speakers lauded the services of the organisation.

Read also: Visakhapatnam-Chennai highway accident case unmasks ganja smuggling

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu