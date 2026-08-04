Visakhapatnam: GVMC signs MoC with Moscow for smart city push

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, GVMC has partnered with the Government of Moscow under an initiative to make Visakhapatnam a world-class, competitive, smart, and sustainable city. A Memorandum of Cooperation or MoC was signed between GVMC and the Government of Moscow at the 5th International Transport Summit in Moscow. Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat also participated.

According to GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, the partnership aligns with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s vision. It will provide an opportunity to implement world-class best practices in sustainable urban transport, digital innovations, smart mobility, technology transfer, and industrial cooperation in Visakhapatnam.

This partnership will help the Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER) become a major hub for economic development and technological innovation in Andhra Pradesh.

The areas of cooperation include urban transport development, digital innovation, and industrial and technology collaboration.

The agreement marks the beginning of a new chapter in the city’s development journey.

“This partnership with the Moscow government will further strengthen GVMC’s commitment to implementing world-class technologies, innovative governance approaches, and sustainable urban transport solutions in Visakhapatnam.

This collaboration will not only strengthen the VER but also contribute significantly to the State government’s goal of developing city infrastructure, technological innovation, and making Vizag a globally competitive smart and sustainable city,” says the Commissioner.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu