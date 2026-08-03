Bureau of Indian Standards promotes quality awareness

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Vijayawada office and the Department of Chemical Engineering, Andhra University, jointly organised the ‘Manak Manthan’ (BIS initiative to promote the adoption of Indian standards) to create awareness about the quality, safety and standards of thermoplastic material used in food packaging.

About 70 faculty members, research students and students participated in this programme held at the Department of Chemical Engineering, Andhra University, on Monday.

V. Sridevi, BIS student chapter mentor, welcomed the gathering and shared her experiences in the activities of the BIS Student Chapter. She explained the need to further strengthen the collaboration between educational institutions and BIS in addition to increasing awareness about standards among students.

N. Chittibabu, Head of the Department of Chemical Engineering, said that Indian standards were key to quality, safety and sustainable industrial development. He said that students and faculty members should be active participants in the formulation and implementation of standards.

In the first technical session, Babu Rao Guduri, Additional Director and Regional Officer, Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), gave a comprehensive presentation on the scientific principles of food packaging, selection of packaging material, and use of thermoplastic in food packaging. He explained the education, research, testing, consultancy and skill development programmes conducted by IIP in the field of packaging.

In the second technical session, D. Vivek Vardhan Reddy, Scientist-C/Deputy Director, BIS Vijayawada Branch Office, explained the key points of the draft standard ‘IS 10171 – Guide on Suitability of Thermoplastics for Food Packaging’. He explained the fundamentals of polymers, food-grade thermoplastics, migration tests, and regulatory provisions related to plastic material in contact with food. The proposed changes in the draft include updating the list of approved thermoplastics, regulations related to the use of recycled plastic in accordance with FSSAI guidelines, and guidelines on packaging systems.

Several experts, faculty members, students and others participated in the programme.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu