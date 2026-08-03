Additional rice counters opened for ration card holders

Special counters were opened at Seethammadhara Rythu Bazaar on Monday for the supply of steamed and raw rice to the ration card holders.

The in-charge collector G. Vidyadhari, who along with local MLA P. Vishnukumar Raju opened the counters, advised the people to avail themselves of the benefit.

An additional 10 kg of rice each will be supplied to ration cardholders at a low cost through these counters. Five kg of rice each is already being supplied at present to ration card holders free of cost.

Vidyadhari enquired of the officials about the availability of rice for additional supply and other details and made suggestions to them.

Special counters were also opened at six other Rythu Bazaars in the district.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu