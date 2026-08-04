Vizag's Oldest Trees: The Living Heritage Behind the City's Growth

Scattered across Visakhapatnam are trees that have remained through decades of the city’s transformation. From banyans that have stood since the colonial era to trees that have become part of university campuses and railway neighborhoods, an environmentalist survey has identified nearly 800 heritage trees in Vizag, with some believed to be 200 to 300 years old. Here are some of the city’s oldest landmarks and the stories they carry.

Rooted in Time: Meet Oldest Heritage Trees in Vizag!

1. The Banyan Tree on Railway Station Road

Standing near the Railway Officers’ Guest House, close to Dondaparthy Junction, this banyan tree is believed to have been planted around 1887. It covers an area of over 200 square metres. Its centenary was celebrated by railway authorities in 1987, with a commemorative board installed to mark the milestone. In 2013, plans for road widening prompted environmentalists and residents to launch the “Save Vizag’s Oldest Tree” campaign. The tree continued to face concerns due to expansion of public works in the area. Having stood there for well over a century, it remains a clear example of how Vizag’s old trees have outlasted the city around them.

2. The Giant Banyan at Andhra University

The Andhra University campus is home to several old trees, including a giant banyan near the Directorate of Admissions, estimated to be around 50 to 100 years old. Experts involved in identifying Vizag’s heritage trees have highlighted this banyan for its size and environmental significance. Through carbon sequestration and its extensive root system, the tree contributes to groundwater recharge in the surrounding areas, showing how these heritage trees matter beyond their age.

3. The Integrated Heritage Tree at Inorbit Mall

Situated in Salagramapuram, at the centre of Inorbit Mall, stands a heritage Peepal (and Banyan) tree estimated to be 90 to 100 years old. Rather than removing the tree, the architects (Edifice and Benoy Design) planned the mall’s layout and courtyards around it, integrating it into the overall design. These preservation efforts show another way Vizag’s old trees can remain part of new development, and they contributed to the project receiving recognition, including the Vrikshacharya Award.

Trees That Stood The Test of Time in Vizag

Vizag’s oldest trees have survived cyclones, urbanisation and changing landscapes while continuing to provide shade and shelter to residents and wildlife. Some have endured because citizens stepped forward when they were threatened. Urban development may be inevitable, but these examples raise the question of how much of the existing landscape can be incorporated rather than removed as the city continues to grow. Together, they show that Vizag’s heritage trees are part of the city’s living identity.

The Vizag chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has worked with experts to document the city’s heritage trees. It has proposed a comprehensive survey to formally record them. Heritage tree walks have also been organised to highlight their historical and ecological significance, helping keep attention on these living landmarks.

The next time you pass an old banyan standing between busy roads and concrete buildings in Vizag, take another look. It may have been part of the city far longer than most of what surrounds it, and it may still be one of Vizag’s most enduring links to its past.

Also read: Do you know how old these parks in Visakhapatnam are?

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.