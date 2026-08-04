Scary Clown Movies to Watch for International Clown Week 2026

International Clown Week (August 1-7) celebrates the joy, laughter, and artistry that clowns have brought to audiences for generations. But in the world of cinema, those same painted smiles and colourful costumes have often been transformed into symbols of fear. If you’re someone who prefers chills over chuckles, this International Clown Week is the perfect excuse to explore horror flicks that have turned clowns into unforgettable nightmares. Here are four eerie picks to add to your watchlist.

From Poltergeist to Twisty the Clown: Horror Picks for International Clown Week!

1. Poltergeist (1982)

A true horror classic, Poltergeist follows the Freeling family of five in California, where supernatural beings emerge through TV static. What starts as a seemingly innocent encounter with the family’s youngest daughter takes a sharp turn when the spirits reveal their malevolent intentions and possess her. A memorable scene featuring a clown doll has haunted generations, making the film a must-watch for those looking for clown jump scares and horror fans in general.

Watch it on: Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video

2. Hell House LLC (2015)

Set in the fictional town of Abaddon, named after the demon believed to guard the gateway to hell, the film follows the aftermath of a Halloween haunted house tour that goes awry on opening night, claiming the lives of 15 people, including the staff. Although authorities rule the incident a malfunction, an investigative documentary team sets out to uncover what really happened that night. Told through the found-footage format, the film blurs the line between fiction and reality, while its clown antagonist is remembered for its unsettling presence.

Watch it on: Amazon Prime Video or YouTube

3. Haunt (2019)

Continuing the Halloween theme, Haunt follows a group of friends who visit a haunted house that promises to bring their darkest fears to life. After signing liability waivers and entering the attraction, they soon realise the performers meant exactly what they said. The film follows each friend’s struggle to survive as they soon become targets of a group of masked serial killers.

Watch it on: YouTube

4. American Horror Story: Freak Show (2014)

Although it’s a television series rather than a film, American Horror Story: Freak Show earns a place on this list thanks to Twisty the Clown, one of modern horror’s most unforgettable villains. With his unnerving appearance and tragic backstory, Twisty became an instant fan favourite, proving that some of the scariest clowns aren’t found under a circus tent but in the darkest corners of horror storytelling.

Watch it on: JioHotstar

No matter your choice of thrills, be it supernatural classics, gripping found-footage, or hyper-realistic gore, these clown-themed picks are sure to give the heebie-jeebies, making them the perfect way to celebrate International Clown Week in our own twisted way.

Also read: Underrated horror on Amazon Prime that deserves your attention

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.