Best Mystery Movies to Stream on Netflix & Amazon Prime Video!

We all love watching mystery movies, right? Be it a comedy, murder, or a horror mystery movie, this genre provides an intellectual challenge to solve a puzzle and find closure in the end. Typically in these movies, the story pulls the audience with a highly unpredictable plot and intriguing storytelling, which will have you guessing until the credits roll. If this sounds right up your alley, then here are some best mystery movies that you can stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video!

Best Mystery Movies to Stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video!

1. Wake Up Dead Man

After a mishap happens, a former boxer-turned-Catholic priest Jud Duplenticy is reassigned to an upstate New York parish, Our Lady of Perpetual Fortitude. Jud arrives in the place, filled with hope to guide the congregation in the faith but finds the ways of Monsignor Jefferson to be hateful and redundant. To make matters worse, Jefferson collapses in a closet during a Good Friday service, cementing Jud as the prime suspect, given his opposition towards him.

Benoit Blanc arrives in the town to solve this mysterious locked-room murder mystery, where every parishioner is hiding a secret.

OTT: Netflix

2. The Sheep Detectives

George Hardy is a shepherd, who takes good care of his sheep and reads them murder mystery novels during the evening. One morning, the sheep find the shepherd dead out of his trailer. Three sheep team together- Lily, the smartest sheep, Mopple, the wisest sheep, and Sebastian, the lone sheep, to solve George’s murder.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

3. Velvet Buzzsaw

After the paintings by an unknown artist are discovered, a supernatural force takes revenge on those who have allowed their greed to get in the way of art.

OTT: Netflix

4. The Prestige

Two friends and fellow magicians become rivals after going through a sudden tragedy. They both circle around each other in this competitive one-upmanship attempt to create a superior teleportation illusion.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

5. The Green Mile

Paul Edgecomb is a corrections officers who works ‘The Green Mile’, the death row section of Cold Mountain Penitentiary. His life changes when he encounters John Coffey, an inmate who is accused of murdering two girls, and witnesses the special gift that John possesses.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

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