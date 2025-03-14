The want to be perfect is common and encouraged by elders, parents and peers around us. But there is a fine line between being perfect and obsessing over being a picture, pitch-perfect in everything. There are several myths and legends surrounding the lives of people who dreamt of overachieving in the name of being perfect which ultimately led to their demise, such as Icarus and Sisyphus.

Here are some movies exploring the dark side of being obsessed with perfection!

1. I, Tonya (Tubi)

I, Tonya is an American biological sports movie about Tonya Harding, a competitive ice-skater. The movie showcases the ice-skater’s rapid career growth, the peak of her performance, how it affects her personal and professional life, and a disturbance that threatens to crumble her successful life and image.

2. Black Swan (JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video)

A talented ballerina Nina gains popularity after getting cast as the main lead in a ballet play. The artistic director of the ballet and an attractive rival, eyeing the main lead’s position, cover Nina’s eyes and ears, blurring the line between reality and a hallucination.

3. Whiplash (Apple TV+)

A young drummer enters a music conservatory where the instructor introduces unconventional methods to train and hone his skills, leaving him at a crossroads between destroying his character or having a successful career.

4. The Prestige (Amazon Prime Video)

Two magicians play a dangerous game of outwitting each other until only one remains in the industry. The consequences of such drastic measures affect their surroundings, family, and personalities, but is it too late to stop?

5. Phantom Thread (JioHotstar, Zee 5, Amazon Prime Video)

A renowned dress designer, Reynolds Woodcock’s almost perfect but hollow life turns upside down when he meets Alma, who becomes his muse, lover, and most importantly, his undoing of everything he believes in.

6. Requiem for a dream (Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+)

Four New Yorkers escape their troubles using drugs, which increase their dependence on them. The supply of drugs halt, shattering their made-up utopia. Now the four people try to get their fix of the drug, all while trying not to succumb to the mounting withdrawals.

These movies offer a dark and twisted perspective on being overwhelmingly attached to achieving perfection. Each movie portrays a different kind of obsession, and the plot is unpredictable, which is all the more reason to watch it! Grab some popcorn, get cozy, and enjoy these movies that promise stellar plotlines and stunning acting performances!

