The 2025 Oscars delivered everything we love—powerful stories, stunning visuals, and unforgettable performances. From gripping historical dramas to mind-bending sci-fi, this year’s winning films had something for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood for an emotional rollercoaster or a high-stakes thriller, We have a list of must-watch movies from Oscar 2025.

Anora

Where to Watch: ZEE 5

Director: Sean Baker

Plot: The film follows a young sex worker who falls in love with the son of a Russian oligarch. It garnered critical acclaim for its storytelling and performances, winning five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress for Mikey Madison, Original Screenplay, and Film Editing.

Emilia Pérez

Where to Watch: MUBI

Director: Jacques Audiard

Plot: This film tells the story of a transgender woman navigating life and identity. It received 13 nominations, the most for a non-English-language film, and won Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña

Flow

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video.

Director: Gints Zilbalodis

Plot: An animated feature that explores a young person’s journey through a surreal landscape. It made history as the first independent animated film to win Best Animated Feature.

Dune: Part Two

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Plot: The epic continuation of Paul Atreides’ journey as he allies with the Fremen to seek vengeance and faces choices that could shape the future of the known universe.

The Brutalist

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Brady Corbet

Plot: A biographical drama about a visionary architect’s rise and fall. The film won three Oscars and received critical acclaim for its direction and storytelling.

Wicked

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Stephen Daldry

Plot: A cinematic adaptation of the popular musical, offering a fresh perspective on the classic “Wizard of Oz” tale. The film won two Oscars, including Best Costume Design, making Paul Tazewell the first Black man to win in this category.

The Substance

Where to Watch: MUBI

Director: Coralie Fargeat

Plot: A body horror satire that critiques societal obsessions with beauty and perfection. The film received six nominations, with Fargeat becoming the ninth woman nominated for Best Director.

With this our list of must-watch movies from this Oscar 2025 has concluded, Whether you’re looking for an inspiring drama, a thrilling mystery, or a visually stunning sci-fi adventure, this list has something for everyone. Time to hit play and experience the magic of this year’s best films.

