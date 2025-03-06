Wondering what’s new and worth watching? Wonder no more! From the story of a CEO reappearing after her death to a pop star lost to psycho-horrors, this week has a list of interesting and fascinating new OTT releases. Take a look:

1. Jarnail: The Warrior

A young girl’s life is upended by a devastating crime that shakes her entire family. As they struggle to pick up the pieces, the police launch an investigation, uncovering shocking secrets that blur the line between truth and deception. With time running out, will justice be served, or will the culprits slip through the cracks?

This Punjabi crime drama, directed by Karan Lorry, stars Sardar Sohi, Dilnoor Kaur, and Vikram Chouhan.

OTT Platform: Chaupal

2. Medusa

After vanishing at sea and being declared dead, Bárbara Hidalgo makes a shocking return just as she was set to take over her family business. But her comeback isn’t just about reclaiming her place, it’s about uncovering the truth behind the attempt on her life. With the help of Danger Carmelo, she dives into a tangled web of deceit, secrets, and betrayal in this Colombian thriller.

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Smile 2

Global pop sensation Skye Riley is about to set out on a world tour when eerie, unexplainable horrors start haunting her. As the line between reality and nightmare blurs, she’s forced to confront the darkness of her past before it consumes her completely.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. Deli Boys

Two privileged Pakistani American brothers have their lives flipped upside down when their wealthy father unexpectedly dies. Left with nothing, they soon discover his hidden life in the underworld and must decide whether to embrace his dangerous legacy.

OTT Platform: Hulu

5. Thanupp

A young couple, Pratheesh and Treesa, move to a picturesque village, winning over the locals with their charm. But their constant inquiries about the village river raise suspicions. What are they really searching for? As their mystery unravels, Thanupp delivers a gripping tale of intrigue with a strong social message.

OTT Platform: Manorama MAX

So, what are you waiting for? Grab a snack, settle in, and press play! Whether you tune into the spookshow that is Smile 2 or the mystery of Thanupp, you’re bound to have a good time with these new OTT releases this week!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.