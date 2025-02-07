Horror enthusiasts often seek unique experiences beyond predictable jump scares, clichéd plotlines, and subpar visual effects. For those who thrive on adrenaline and watch horror films just to outsmart the plot and enjoy the jump scares, here are some bold and unique recommendations that break away from the norm and offer a fresh take on horror.

1. Midsommar

Dani and Christian are a young American couple, who are on the verge of a breakup. But after Dani’s family tragically passes away, Christian reluctantly invites her to a once-in-a-lifetime trip to rural Sweden along with his friends, to experience a Midsommar festival.

The aesthetically pleasing village hides horrifying secrets that come to light one by one, leaving the members of the group in fear of the uncertain future.

Midsommar is a folklore-based horror film in which the main protagonists getting dragged into an unseeingly dangerous cult.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

2. The Call [2020]

This Korean movie is a supernatural horror film that will keep you on the edge of your seat with its unique filmography and plot twists. The movie depicts the story of Kim Seo-yeon and Oh Young-sook, two women who lived in the same house 20 years apart, and can communicate with each other using a phone. Both women assist each other in changing their fates until Seo-yeon discovers that Young-sook may be the source of her misfortunes.

The movie gained critical praise for its unpredictable plot and immaculate performance from Park Shin-hye as Seo-yeon and Jeon Jong-so who starred as Young-sook, making it a must-watch.

Streaming on: Netflix

3. The Menu

How does an evening dinner at a celebrity restaurant, situated on a private island which you can reach through a boat sound? Exciting, right? Nothing can go wrong here, right?

Wrong.

Hawthrone, an exclusive restaurant led by celebrity chef Julian Slowik, hosts an evening menu with twelve guests for a fancy dinner. Margot and Tyler go to the restaurant for a memorable experience, but the chef’s painstakingly planned ‘menu’ involves surprising and disturbing elements unfolding with each course.

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

4. Smile

Smile is a psychological supernatural horror film that shows Rose, a therapist who witnesses the death of a graduate student who smiles unnaturally before killing herself in front of Rose. Following the death, Rose is haunted by bone-chilling hallucinations that threaten her life.

Smile is a film that is a new experience for horror movie lovers who make fun of jump scares – this movie has some twisting and scary ones ahead!

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

5. Hereditary

Hereditary is a psychological horror film that captures the struggle of the Graham family and Annie Graham after the demise of the matriarch Ellen. What unfolds after Ellen’s funeral turns Annie Graham’s family’s lives upside down and chaos ensues.

Starring Toni Collete who is known for her performance in the United States of Tara, this mind-twisting movie should be watched to embark on a horrifying journey that will make you jump with fright!

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

With this list, you can watch horror unfold in an unusual approach, with uncanny filmography, stellar performances, and unpredictable endings. So, what are you waiting for? Gather your fellow horror enthusiasts for a new and unique experience of horror films and get watching!

