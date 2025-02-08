Visakhapatnam is set to become the headquarters of the newly formed South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone, marking a significant milestone for Andhra Pradesh. The Union Railway Ministry has finalized the establishment of this zone and announced revisions in divisional jurisdictions under the SCoR, modifying an earlier Cabinet decision from February 28, 2019. One of the key changes includes the restructuring of the Waltair Division and the formation of a new Rayagada division under the East Coast Railway (ECoR). As part of these changes, the Waltair Division will be renamed the Visakhapatnam Division under the South Coast Railway Zone.

“The name Waltair is a colonial legacy that needs to be changed,” a spokesperson for Indian Railways stated, explaining the rationale behind the renaming.

The Origins of Waltair Division

Waltair Division traces its roots to the East Coast Railway, which was established in 1893 as a state-owned entity. This railway initially covered the Cuttack-Khurda Road-Puri stretch, spanning 96 km. Over the next few years, the railway expanded southward along the East Coast, linking Vijayawada—where it connected with the Southern Maratha Railway and Nizam’s Guaranteed State Railway. By 1896, a 1,280 km stretch covering Cuttack, Khurda Road, Puri, Palasa, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, and Vijayawada was fully operational.

In 1902, due to policy changes by the British government, the Bengal Nagpur Railway (BNR) took over the northern section of the East Coast Railway from Vizianagaram to Cuttack, including the Puri branch line.

Waltair’s Role in the Development of Visakhapatnam

The transformation of Visakhapatnam into a major port was sanctioned by the Secretary of State in 1924. The Railway Board appointed the BNR’s Agent as the Administrative Officer for developing Vizag Port. The port was completed and opened for ocean traffic on October 7, 1933. Waltair soon gained prominence as a key railway junction, handling cargo movement in and out of Vizag Port to the hinterland.

Until April 14, 1952, Waltair remained under BNR’s management. It was then merged into Eastern Railway as part of the post-independence reorganization of Indian Railways. However, this merger was short-lived, and on August 1, 1955, the South Eastern Railway was created, incorporating the former BNR lines while retaining its legacy.

Waltair’s Growth and Cultural Influence

Waltair became an independent railway division in 1966 following the creation of South Central Railway. Before the arrival of the railways, Visakhapatnam was a relatively small city, with Waltair as one of its suburbs. The expansion of the railway network contributed significantly to the city’s northward growth and the establishment of the harbor.

In 1987, Waltair Railway Station was officially renamed Visakhapatnam. The railway sector and port establishment attracted a diverse workforce, including Anglo-Indians and migrants from other states, particularly Bengal. With the Bengal Nagpur Railway headquartered in Calcutta, many Bengalis relocated to Visakhapatnam, bringing their cultural traditions with them. The Durga Puja pandal near Vizag Railway Station, which continues to be a major annual celebration, is a lasting legacy of this migration.

On April 1, 2003, Waltair Division in Visakhapatnam became part of the newly formed East Coast Railway. Now, two decades later, it is set to be renamed once again—this time as Visakhapatnam Division under the South Coast Railway Zone, ensuring that the city’s railway identity aligns with its present-day stature.

