Visakhapatnam is set to become the headquarters of the newly formed South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone, marking a significant milestone for the state of Andhra Pradesh. The Union Railway Ministry has finalized the establishment of this zone, and announced some revisions in the divisional jurisdiction under the SCoR, modifying an earlier Cabinet decision from February 28, 2019. The key changes include a restructuring of the Waltair Division and the formation of a new division under the East Coast Railway (ECoR).

Key Changes Announced

Waltair Division to be Retained in a Truncated Form

The existing Waltair Division will now be renamed as the Visakhapatnam Division under the South Coast Railway Zone.

A section of the Waltair Division, covering Palasa – Visakhapatnam – Duvvada, Kuneru, Vizianagaram, Naupada Junction – Parlakhemundi, Bobbili Junction – Salur, Simhachalam North – Duvvada Bypass, Vadlapudi – Duvvada, and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant – Jaggyapalem (approximately 410 km), will continue as part of the South Coast Railway but will now be known as the Visakhapatnam Division.

New Division to be Formed Under East Coast Railway (ECoR)

The remaining portion of the Waltair Division, covering Kottavalasa – Bacheli/Kirandul, Kuneru – Theruvali Junction, Singapur Road – Koraput Junction, and Parlakhemundi – Gunpur (approximately 680 km), will be converted into a new railway division with its headquarters at Rayagada under the East Coast Railway (ECoR).

Revised Jurisdiction of Affected Railway Zones

South Coast Railway (SCoR) will now include Visakhapatnam (truncated Waltair), Vijayawada, Guntur, and Guntakal Divisions.

South Central Railway (SCR) will continue to have Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Nanded Divisions, with no changes.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) will now include Khurda Road, Sambalpur, and the newly formed Rayagada Division.

The Railway Ministry has stated that the exact territorial jurisdiction of these divisions will be determined after the preparation of a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR), incorporating these latest changes. The restructuring is expected to enhance administrative efficiency and improve railway operations in the region.

