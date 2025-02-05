Anakapalle is known as India’s second-largest producer of jaggery, earning it the nickname “City of Jaggery.” This suburb is a popular weekend getaway, attracting visitors who want to explore its scenic historical sites, beautiful beaches, and the city’s natural beauty. While tourism in Anakapalle is highlighted, the food scene is not far behind. The city has some cult favourites that make this place unique. Here’s a checklist of eateries that you need to visit on your next trip to Anakapalle :

1. Simhadri Multi Cuisine Restaurant

People love this restaurant for its family-friendly atmosphere, comfortable seating, and premium ambiance. The menu offers delicacies like Hariyali Paneer Tikka, Chicken Kalmi Kebab, Chicken Keema Balls, and Chicken Tikka Biryani. The restaurant is also known for serving scrumptious vegetarian options and providing quick service.

Location: Ambedkar Nagar, Anakapalle.

2. Rich Cream

This is a place where you find everything from biriyanis, Chinese starters and baked goods to mandis. With an LED-lit space, the restaurant has a feel-good vibe, and there’s also a seating option for mandis. If you want to spend quality time with your friends or family while munching on some tasty food, you need to pay a visit to Rich Cream!

Location: Pudimadaka Road, Anakapalle

3. Sathvika Multi Cuisine Restaurant

Located in the S R Residency Hotel in Anakapalle, Sathvika Restaurant serves South and North Indian dishes along with Chinese cuisine. Praised for its friendly staff, premium ambiance, diverse vegan food options, and delicious food, this restaurant should be on your list.

Location: New Colony, Anakapalle

4. Mr Cram Bakery and Restaurant

This restaurant is a must-try for dessert lovers. It is known for its customizable fondue cakes and delectable desserts. In addition to its delicious baked foods, the restaurant serves a wide range of food including spicy biriyanis, tangy Chinese dishes, tandoori items, and continental cuisine, and even offers food combos. With aesthetic interiors that are perfect for the ‘Gram, this place offers a variety of choices for every craving!

Location: Nehru Chowk, Anakapalle

5. Sri Shanmukha Sweets

This list would be incomplete without mentioning a sweet shop. Shanmukha Sweets is a one-stop place to find savoury items, sweets, and baked goods. Visit this place to take home some sweets from your trip!

Location: Gavarapalem, Anakapalle

So, the next time during your trip to Anakapalle, pay a visit to these eateries and let us know your verdict about them!

