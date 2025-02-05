Whether on a business trip, with family or just a solo trip, Visakhapatnam is the ultimate destination for any type of traveller. However, finding a place that caters to all your needs can be exhausting as there are several options confusing you online. To make it easy, here we are with the ultimate hotels and stays guide in Visakhapatnam, which is carefully curated keeping your every mood and necessity in mind!

1. If you want a breathtaking beach view

Visiting Visakhapatnam and not experiencing a day at the beach is impossible! How about waking up to a view where the sun glitters on the water and waves crashing at the seashore? Sounds blissful, right? These hotels give you exactly that!

Novotel

Novotel near RK Beach provides a terrific bird’s eye view of the sea. It blends the perfect luxury and comfort. It also has a conference room facility for those on a business trip. This hotel is often opted for by politicians and celebrities.

Bay View Hotel

Bay View Hotel near the YMCA is another beachfront hotel in Visakhapatnam. This place gives you easy access to the YMCA food court which is often busy and lively during the evenings. A beach and a children’s park are right across the road which makes it the perfect destination for family stays.

Radisson Blu

The Radisson Blu Resort is ideally situated for visitors to relax and enjoy the captivating Bay of Bengal. This location is also popular for conventions and weddings.

The Bheemili Resort

The Bheemli Resort is a pet-friendly hotel in Visakhapatnam. It combines regional architectural features with international service conveniences. Situated close to INS Kalinga, this beachfront home would be the perfect getaway for both pleasure and business travellers.

2. If you want a private beach experience

Watching the sea is undoubtedly the best experience, imagine dining and playing near the beach which is reserved only for you! These hotels in Visakhapatnam do it best.

The Park

With its serene atmosphere, The Park offers you a peaceful retreat. The best part is, that you can also plan surprise events for your special one in the soothing backdrop while enjoying mouth-watering delicacies from The Shack.

Sai Priya Beach Resort

The resort is located on one of the finest beaches in South India – The Bheemili Beach. The Sai Priya Beach Resort also has a private beach which you can access only if you stay in the resort. With greenery everywhere, The resort provides a beautiful retreat close to nature.

3. If you want an easy access to explore the city

Visakhapatnam has much more to offer than its scenic beaches. The city beautifully blends history and heritage with modern nuances. If you’re looking to explore markets, local merchandise, and the authentic flavours of the city, consider staying at these hotels in Visakhapatnam.”

Dolphin Hotel

The Dolphin Hotel is located near the prime location that gives you easy access to the bustling market of the city – Jagadamba! With shopping malls, food courts and movie theatres Jagadamba is one of the most happening places in the city.

Hotel Daspalla

Daspalla is a four-star hotel chain serving major cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Its non-vegetarian restaurant, Dakshin, is one of the most renowned in the city. Conveniently located near a prime area, it offers easy access to Vizag’s old town.

If you are looking for Budget-friendly stays

If you are a student who is looking for budget-friendly stays, Ramatalkies is the place that you should head to. It is in the heart of the city and you find several dormitories that are both comfortable and budget-friendly. Zostels are another top option among the budget-friendly or solo travellers.

If you want to explore the hidden gems of the city

Though all the places in Visakhapatnam are equally beautiful, there is always a thrill and fun in exploring the hidden gems of any city. If you are someone who wants to be a little adventurer and visit not-so-crowded or untapped destinations of Visakhapatnam, these hotels might be ideal for you!

Myspace Kenilworth

Set within 10 km of Dolphin Nose Park, this hotel near Kurmannapalem provides shuttle services to the airport as well. The place has a modern interior and is a three-star hotel. Compared to the city, this place gives you easy access to some unexplored yet gorgeous beaches, like Durga Beach, Gangavaram Beach, and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. They also provide bonfire facilities at night.

FabHotel The Sunrise Inn

Fab Hotel The Sunrise Inn is one of the budget-friendly and luxurious stays for both bachelors and families. It features contemporary rooms with modern amenities. Though it is away from the heart of the city, the place is a perfect destination to explore offbeat places like George Fort, Shilparamam, Sri Aasta Lakshmi Temple, Indira Gandhi Zoo, Janoo’s Water Park and more.

Next time you plan a trip to Visakhapatnam make sure to select your stay based on your mood and comfort. Let us know what are some other hotels in Visakhapatnam that we have missed!

