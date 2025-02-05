When it comes to food, taking a chance is almost never an option. After all, why expose yourself to the possibility of choosing a place to eat that is unfamiliar and might end in disappointment? That’s why, when mealtime rolls around, most of us tend to eat at home (which will always reign supreme), revisit comfort restaurants or seek recommendations from trusted friends and family. If you’re new in Vizag or haven’t really had the chance to explore the food here, this list is for you. Based on recommendations and reviews by fellow eaters on Google, these are the eight top-rated restaurants in Visakhapatnam are worth a visit:

1. Platform65 The Train Theme Restaurant (4.4)

One of the few themed restaurants in Vizag, Platform65 is inspired by something most of us have a fascination for: trains! The place is simply delightful as it serves food to customers on toy trains rather than through waiters. Even the seating is made similar to chairs on a train. From Chinese to Indian and Andhra cuisine, they have a wide variety of soups, starters, rice dishes, breads and more. Some recommended dishes here are to be Kuchipudi Chicken and the Platform65 Special Biryani.

Location: Siripuram

2. Sri Sairam Parlour (4.0) An old but classic eatery, Sri Sairam Parlour, with over 22 years of existence, has become a Vizag staple. Providing tiffins, thalis, and meals, the place is a regular stop for many. Whether it be for a post-workday meal or a celebratory family dinner, this restaurant receives and nourishes guests from all walks of life. Its Sambar Idli, Ghee Masala Dosa, and Vegetarian Thali are heavily recommended.

Location: Dwarka Nagar

3. AB’s – Absolute Barbecues (4.3)

For adventurous eaters, nothing satisfies the appetite like Absolute Barbecues, a buffet restaurant that is popular for serving up delicious Indian cuisine, exotic meats, continental specialities, BBQ varieties, and more. With on-table grills for customers to cook their preferred meats and a live central grill, AB’s curates an experience that is unlike any other in Vizag.

Location: Dwarka Nagar

4. SOMAA (4.3)

SOMAA Bar and Restaurant is a favourite among the youngsters of the city, especially because the place provides an experience beyond food! One of the top-rated restaurants in Visakhapatnam, the spot frequently hosts live music performances that perfectly complement the dim, classy ambience. A live kitchen adds further thrill to the overall atmosphere. Their Lobster, Chicken Tikka Kebab, Tandoori Fish, and more have been well-reviewed. Their drinks menu is equally popular and offers beer, vodka, cocktails, and other optiolns.

Location: Siripuram

5. Sam’s Griddle (4.2)

When looking for a place to try global cuisine in Vizag, an option to consider without question is Sam's Griddle, a retro-ish American diner that has everything from Mexican and Italian to Pan-Asian and Lebanese! Try their Chicken Broccoli Cheddar Cheese to discover just how wonderful soups can be, or go for their Chilli Lobster Ravioli if you're drawn to seafood. Do not miss having the famous fried ice cream for dessert!

Location: Siripuram

6. My Restaurant (4.1)

A relaxed and pleasant eatery, My Restaurant is a multi-cuisine diner that is especially loved for its quirky and modern setting. One of its most famous offerings is the Donne Chicken Biryani, which is not a popular find in Vizag. Their Tandoori Fish and Lollipop Chicken make for a good prequel to a great meal. They have a variety of other starters, biryanis, salads, noodles, veg and non-veg curries. and more to choose from.

Location: Isukathota

7. Mandi Croods (4.1)

Biryanis are awesome, but when you want to try something different and share the joy of food with your loved ones, there's nothing better than a soul-satisfying Arabian Mandi. While Vizag has many places that serve up amazing mandis, a locally loved restaurant seems to be Mandi Croods. The Chicken BBQ Mandi, Juicy Mutton Mandi, Arabian Mix Mandi, and Fish Mandi are crowd pullers, but the restaurant has an equally appetizing selection of starters if you're looking for something light on the stomach. Go for the Grilled Fish Tikka, Fish Fillet or Malai Grill Chicken; they will not disappoint.

Location: Pedda Waltair

8. The Spicy Venue (4.1)

Make a trip down to The Spicy Venue, and the sheer amount of people waiting for a table will tell you just how loved it is. While its MLA Potlam Chicken Biryani is the star of the show, the Ulavacharu Biryani, Chicken Pulao, Paneer Biryani, and Tangdi Kebab give it enough competition when it comes to deliciousness. The real reason everyone is besotted, however, is the creamy, heavenly Apricot Delite.

Location: Siripuram

With this list of top-rated restaurants in Visakhapatnam in hand, you can pick any place with the surety that they’ve been tried, tested, and loved by many!

