Global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK’s Jisoo returns to the screen with Newtopia, a zombie rom-com that’s quickly becoming one of the most anticipated K-dramas of 2025. This marks her first return to television since her memorable debut in Snowdrop. Fans are eagerly awaiting her on-screen presence, making this one of the most exciting new OTT releases this week. Here’s everything you need to know about this K-drama.

About Newtopia:

Set in a world where love and chaos collide, Newtopia follows Lee Jae Yoon (Park Jung Min), a soldier newly enlisted in the military, and his girlfriend Kang Young Ju (Jisoo), who is left feeling isolated as she watches him leave. The couple’s world takes a shocking turn when Seoul is overrun by zombies, forcing the separated lovers to navigate the madness as they fight their way back to each other. As the outbreak spirals out of control, the duo uses their unique skills and determination to reunite against all odds.

The newly released posters capture the heart of the drama, showing Jae Yoon, bloodied and wide-eyed, wielding a scraper in a desperate battle for survival. Meanwhile, Young Ju, with a chainsaw in hand, fights her way through the chaos, determined to hold onto hope and find her love.

The Cast:

In addition to Jisoo and Park Jung Min, Newtopia features an impressive cast, including Tang Jun Sang, Im Seong Jae, Kim Jun Han, Hong Seo Hee, and Lee Hak Joo. Directed by Yoon Sung Hyun, with a script co-written by Han Jin Won and Ji Ho Jin, this K-drama promises to be a standout.

Release Details:

Newtopia will be available for streaming in India on Amazon Prime Video starting February 7, 2025. The first two episodes will drop this Friday, with subsequent episodes releasing every Friday at 8:00 pm KST. The series will run until March 21, 2025.

If you’re on the hunt for a thrilling watch among the new OTT releases this week, Newtopia offers a fresh twist on the zombie genre, with romance and high-stakes survival elements. Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions as this drama takes you on a wild ride.