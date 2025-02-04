If there’s one thing that can get our dopamine-addled brains to focus in this stimulating world: it is a thrilling crime drama. Whether it be based on real life or fictional, everyone loves having a good thrill-even better if there are outlaws, a couple of dead bodies, and a chase involved. If you relate, here are some new crime OTT releases this first week of February that you need on your list:

1. Kobali

Rayalaseema’s turbulent past fuels the fire in Kobali, a gripping Telugu crime drama where vengeance is more than just personal—it’s generational. When two feuding families revive an old blood war, power struggles, betrayals, and long-buried secrets come to the surface. With shifting alliances and brutal confrontations, no one is safe in this high-stakes battle.

Starring Ravi Prakash, Bharath Reddy, Revanth Levaka, and Tarun Rohith, Kobali is set to be a thrilling ride through the rugged terrain of revenge and retribution.

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: February 5

2. The Åre Murders

A winter getaway turns into a chilling investigation in Netflix’s The Åre Murders. Stockholm detective Hanna Ahlander (Carla Sehn) heads to the scenic ski town of Åre for a break from her troubled career and personal life. But when a young local woman disappears on the night of Lucia, Hanna’s instincts take over. Teaming up with reluctant local officer Daniel Lindskog (Kardo Razzazi), she unravels a sinister mystery hiding beneath the town’s peaceful façade.

Based on Viveca Sten’s bestselling novels, this Nordic noir promises a suspenseful ride through icy landscapes and even colder secrets.

Streaming on: Netflix

Release Date: February 6

3. Apple Cider Vinegar

A wellness empire built on lies—Apple Cider Vinegar is a sharp, satirical take on social media’s power to blur the line between truth and fiction. Set in the early days of Instagram, the series follows Belle Gibson (Kaitlyn Dever) and Milla (Alycia Debnam-Carey), two influencers who rise to fame by claiming to have miraculous wellness cures. Their journey inspires millions—until the truth unravels and their empire collapses.

With a stellar cast including Aisha Dee, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, and Mark Coles Smith, this limited series exposes the dark side of internet fame and the consequences of deception in the age of influence.

Streaming on: Netflix

Release Date: February 7

With these new crime drama releases on OTT this first week of February, there’s little standing between you and a good time. So, without further ado, grab a snack, snuggle into your couch, and press play!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.