Swiggy recently released its ninth annual report on food ordering tropes in India. Undoubtedly, Biryani reigned supreme, with India ordering 83 million biryanis this year! When it comes to snacks, however, the dish that ruled hearts was the classic Chicken Roll, with 2.48 million deliveries being made this year! If you’re wondering what the best spots to have this quick bite in Visakhapatnam are, here’s a guide to the top-rated destinations (according to Swiggy) for Chicken Rolls:

1. Teenage Point

Rating: 4.1 (2351)

Known for its bustling vibe, Teenage Point serves up Chicken Rolls that are perfectly spiced and generously filled, making it a favorite hangout spot for students and young professionals.

Location: Sector 12

2. Venkat Sai Kiran Fast Foods

Rating: 4.2 (1337)

This spot is celebrated for its quick service and hearty Chicken Rolls that strike the perfect balance between crispiness and flavor.

Location: Seethammadhara

3. Joshmitha’s Sukh Sagar Chinese Restaurant

Rating: 3.9 (1052)

Known for its Indo-Chinese menu, this restaurant also offers Chicken Rolls that pack a punch with their bold, tangy flavors.

Location: NAD Junction

4. Surya Fast Food

Rating: 4.1 (787)

A hidden gem for quick bites, Surya Fast Food is famous for its affordable and delicious Chicken Rolls that locals swear by.

Location: Sector 3

5. Chicken Egg Roll from Yasoddha Noodles Point

Rating: 4.0 (349)

A go-to for comfort food, Yasoddha’s Chicken Egg Roll is a must-try, combining juicy chicken with a perfectly cooked egg wrap.

Location: Shivaji Park Road

6. Chicken Roll from Olive Grill

Rating: 4.1 (265)

Olive Grill is a cozy spot where the Chicken Rolls are prepared with fresh ingredients, making them a top pick for foodies seeking quality and taste.

Location: Seethammadhara

7. Taste Well Frankys

Rating: 4.2 (241)

Famous for its Frankys, this joint is a hit among locals for its soft wraps stuffed with flavorful chicken and just the right amount of spice.

Location: Jagadamba Junction

8. Sharda Bakery

Rating: 4.5 (114)

Known more for its baked goods, Sharda Bakery surprises with its Chicken Rolls, which are a delightful mix of soft bread and succulent chicken filling.

Location: MVP Colony

9. Sai Ram Fast Foods

Rating: 4.0 (143)

Popular for its affordable prices, Sai Ram Fast Foods offers Chicken Rolls that are simple yet incredibly satisfying.

Location: Sagar Nagar

Have you tried Chicken Rolls from any of these spots in Visakhapatnam? If so, do you agree with users’ ratings of them? Comment below and let us know!

Read also- Vizagites recommend: 7 biryani spots in Visakhapatnam OTHER than Zeeshan and Muntaj to try

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food recommendations.