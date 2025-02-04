This is a call out for all the burger lovers in Vizag! Do you want to know who serves the best burgers apart from Burger King and McDonald’s? Then, you’re in the right place! Loved by all age groups, the burger is the one dish everyone remembers eating as a kid. As we grew, so did our taste for burgers – from basic to premium. So, for all those whose mouths water at the mere mention of the ‘B’ word, here’s a curated list of where to find great burgers in Visakhapatnam (besides the usual) and recommendations from each of them.

1. Bigguys Wings and More

India’s fastest-growing quick-service restaurant, Bigguys Wings and More, recently set up shop in Vizag. While this place serves beloved foods like Korean Fried Chicken and Ramen, the burgers are the real talk of the town—they are simply so filling and delicious! The Fried Chicken Burger, Gochujang Spicy Chicken Burger, and Cheesy Bliss Burger are must-tries for a spicy and flavourful meal. Pair your order with a soda for the ultimate experience!

Location: CMR Central, 4th floor, Food Court

2. Bunnies Burgers

This place is tucked into a busy street in MVP Colony, home to many popular restaurants and eateries. Bunnies Burgers offers quality burgers, filled in with crisp, appetizing, and delicious patties. The burgers most recommended are the Knockout Burger, with a sunny side up egg sandwiched between crunchy lettuce and a warm patty, the Junglee Burger, with a kick of mint and honey barbeque sauce, and the Jack Daniel Burger, which packs a punch with their in-house Jack Sparrow sauce. There’s no doubt about it, this is the place to satisfy your guilty cravings for a fat burger!

Location: MVP Double Road

3. Circars Bistro

While Circars is home to some delicious entrees and main course options, their burgers provide a unique global culinary experience as they are the only gourmet burgers in Visakhapatnam. Regular patrons at Circars Bistro highly recommend the Pulled Lamb Burger, Classic Chicken Burger, and Smash Burger, all of which come accompanied by crispy fries.

Location: Ram Nagar

4. Fresh Choice Patisserie

Fresh Choice is the ideal destination for delightful baked goods and desserts. The bakery serves a wide range of food options including rice dishes, different kinds of pasta, pizzas, and more. The burgers at Fresh Choice are succulent and indulgent to munch on and usually come paired with fresh fries and sauces. To experience tasteful burgers and fries in the comforting ambience of a cafe, Fresh Choice should be your choice.

Location: Siripuram

5. Upland Bistro

Known for its pinteresty interior and amazing food, Upland Bistro offers some phenomenal burgers with delish flavour. Folks who want a burger with a kick must try their Buffalo Hot Sauce Chicken Burger, which features a grilled chicken patty smothered in buffalo hot sauce and layered with crunchy lettuce. The Barbeque Chicken Burger could be a good choice for savoury enjoyers. If you want to go old-school, check out their Classic Chicken and Cheese Burger.

Location: Ram Nagar

Eating a burger is all about enjoying the way it is eaten— the grease from the freshly baked buns sticking to your fingers and getting your nose drenched in sauces every time you take a bite. Become a kid again and indulge in the flavour-packed burgers from these places in Visakhapatnam!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food recommendations.