On February 3, 2025, the Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Manoj Kumar Sahoo mentioned that the building work for the new South Coast Railway zone in Visakhapatnam will be completed within two years. He further mentioned that the Waltair Division had been 100 per cent electrified and three Vande Bharat trains were introduced in the station.

After a virtual conference with Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnav, the DRM welcomed the Rs 9,417 crore that has been allocated to Andhra Pradesh in the recent Budget.

He informed that apart from the major development activities at Visakhapatnam, work is under progress to develop 10 stations including Vizainagaram, Srikakulam, Simhachalam, Parvatipuram, Naupada, Araku, Bobbili, Chipurupalli, Duvvada and Kothavalasa stations.

The DRM noted Rs 800 crore will be invested in the development. To increase the speed of trains across the East Coast Railway jurisdiction, a number of railway lines have been modernized, he added.

The DRM also mentioned that Amrit Bharat trains are going via Visakhapatnam to further ease the travel for middle and lower-class passengers. He also opined that the Central government has given huge funds for the Budgetary allocations to the state.

Talking about the delay in the construction of the new railway zone with Visakhapatnam being the headquarters, he said that tenders are already in progress and the building works will be completed within two years.

Tenders are open for New Railway Zone

After the many years of delay, the bids for the establishment of a new railway Zone with Visakhapatnam being the headquarters, were opened on 24 November 2024. The Indian Railways issues e-tenders for construction.

