The City of Destiny is a huge title to bear, but Vizag, with its endless beauty and tireless potential, seems to be a place fitting for the name. While it has everything you need for a comfortable, fulfilling life, the city is also constantly on the brink of evolving into a better version of itself—what with everyone having an eye for its development. Those born, brought up, and residing in the city know that there’s something extra special about it. That said, here are seven things we love about Visakhapatnam that make it worth living here!

1. The Long Beach Stretch

Vizag and Beach is a pair that goes hand-in-hand. There is no one without the other, and it is undoubtedly one of the most loved things about the city. The city’s long coastline has given us beautiful beaches like RK Beach, Rushikonda, Yarada, and many more hidden shores along the way. From jogging to strolling, catching pretty sunsets to revelling in its comfort, hanging out with friends to getting lost in one’s own thoughts, and from childhood to adulthood, the sea is sought out by many.

2. Hills That Call for Adventure

If the beaches are Vizag’s heart, the hills are its soul. The city is surrounded by verdant hills that span far and wide. From the popular Kailasagiri to the trails of Dolphin’s Nose and Simhachalam, there’s no shortage of spots for panoramic views of the city, a weekend hike or a peaceful retreat into nature.

3. The Perfect Balance of Modern and Laid-Back

Unlike the chaos of a metro city, Vizag is where one can experience a modern lifestyle without the overwhelming hustle. You get access to shopping malls, entertainment hubs, and great restaurants while still enjoying a slower, more peaceful pace of life.

4. Well-connected to Stunning Hill Stations

One of the biggest things we love about Visakhapatnam is its proximity to some of the most stunning hill stations. A quick road trip can take you to the beautiful Araku Valley, the waterfalls of Lambasingi (often called the ‘Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh’), or the serene landscapes of Paderu and Ananthagiri Hills. This becomes especially useful in the summers when everyone’s looing for a way to beat the scorching Vizag heat.

5. The Strong Presence of the Indian Navy

There’s something reassuring about living in a city that plays a crucial role in national security. As the headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command, Vizag has a strong naval presence, giving it a unique identity. The city also often hosts the iconic Navy Day celebrations (and many other naval exercises), where the grand display of warships and airshows leaves everyone in awe.

6. A City Steeped in History and Heritage

From ancient Buddhist sites like Thotlakonda and Bavikonda to colonial-era remnants and old temples, Vizag has an underrated but notable historical legacy. It makes the city all the more worth living as it gives it its character.

7. The Communities

While Vizag is known for its warm and friendly people, what makes it even more special is its thriving community culture. The city has numerous interest-based groups where like-minded individuals can connect and grow together. From Vizag Readers for book lovers to Wilded for marine life enthusiasts, and from Vizag Sketchers for artists to dedicated groups for writers, surfers, and more—there’s a space for everyone to share their passion and find their tribe.

It’s a feeling, a lifestyle, and for many, the perfect place to call home. Whether you’re here for a short visit or a lifetime, one thing’s for sure—you’ll always find something to love about Visakhapatnam.

