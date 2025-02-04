Thirteen students from Zilla Parishad High School in Venkatapuram, Gopalapatnam, Visakhapatnam experienced vomiting and illness on 3 February 2025 (Monday) allegedly due to a foul smell in their classroom. They were promptly taken to a nearby hospital, where their condition was reported as stable.

A similar incident occurred on Saturday, affecting three boys. According to school headmaster Apparao, after receiving complaints from students, the classroom was cleaned over the weekend. However, when more students fell ill on Monday, they were immediately sent for medical attention to a hospital in Visakhapatnam.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) P Jagadeeswara Rao suggested that the issue might have been caused by rotten eggs brought into the classroom on Saturday. He also noted that inadequate cleaning could have contributed to the recurrence, emphasizing the need for proper sanitization. Ruling out food poisoning or industrial pollution as possible causes, he confirmed that the school’s toilets and kitchen were in good condition.

