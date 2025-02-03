February month is centred around love, passion, and relationships. While avid watchers of romance have their fill with the releases of OTT series like Newtopia and Melo Movie, sci-fi and thriller lovers need not worry. Your watchlist for this month is sorted if you have these action-packed series and pulse-raising OTT releases on your list!

1. Cassandra

The most underrated genres, sci-fi, and horror, are slowly gaining the recognition they deserve. This series combines both sci-fi and horror elements into a conveniently dangerous plotline.

After 50 years of dormancy, Germany’s oldest smart home has a new owner and family. Cassandra, the house’s virtual assistant, wakes up to find a new family waiting to be taken care of.

Cassandra’s mission is to keep her family safe and to have everything in order, like a fairy godmother. The series gets interesting as the family members start to see who or what Cassandra is.

Release Date: February 6

Streaming on: Netflix

2. The White Lotus

Welcome to the serenity of the White Lotus, a luxury resort chain, equipped with everything you need to attain paradise on Earth. The past two seasons are set in Hawaii and Sicily, and the third is set in Thailand, where the travellers and the hotel staff journey together into a whirlpool of pleasure, joy, and unpredictable chaos.

This critically acclaimed anthropology series should be on your watchlist this month, for an ultimate entertaining experience!

Release Date: February 16

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

3. Demon City

A movie that combines the concept of Kill Bill, and the revenge-lidded mind of John Wick, Demon City, narrates the story of Shuhei Sakata, a legendary hitman, and his revenge story.

Sakata is on the hunt for a mysterious organization, Kimen-gumi, to avenge the death of his wife and daughter.

However, his world tilts upside down when he finds out that his daughter is alive and in the clutches of the Kimen-gumi who have killed his wife.

Release Date: February 27th

Streaming on: Netflix

4. Reacher

Reacher is an American action crime television series, based on the Jack Reacher book series, that has returned for a third season. The story is based on the 2003 novel, Persuader. Jack needs to infiltrate the world of Zachery Beck, a man involved in drug smuggling to deliver justice. Jack meets an old friend during his mission, which adds to the suspense of the series.

Release Date: February 20th

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

5. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar explores the sheer horror of the life of a wellness influencer who gives out fraudulent advice about a condition that she has never contracted in the first place. Belle Gibson gains devoted followers and curious people as she documents how she cured a malignant brain cancer with the help of wellness and health remedies.

The series will showcase Belle’s fate of managing the lie while hiding the truth.

Release Date: February 6

Streaming on: Netflix

6. House of David

House of David explores the journey of one of the most famous kings in the Bible, David. The series showcases how David gained fame for killing one of the giants, Goliath, and how his life is shaped according to the will of God.

Release Date: February 27th

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

7. Zero Day

A former and beloved president, George Mullen heads the investigation regarding a global cyber attack that claimed thousands of innocent lives, threatening the peace of an already collapsing nation. George must deal with the skeletons in his closet while decoding the mystery behind the attack.

Starring Robert De Niro in his first-ever role on television, this conspiracy thriller is a must-watch for crime and thriller addicts.

Release Date: February 20th

Streaming on: Netflix

These action-packed, thrilling, and nail-biting OTT releases will provide limitless entertainment with unique plot lines, exceptional storytelling, and one-of-a-kind filmography!

