After a busy day at work, nothing hits better than taking some time out and chilling by the hangout spots! Thus, the hangout spots in Visakhapatnam are always brimming with the people and if you are lucky you can stumble upon some interesting souls at those places! Let’s see who they are.

1. The Caffeine Addict

This person breathes, talks and dreams coffee. Basically, the entire system of this person runs on caffeine. They get energised as the caffeine hits their lips and instantly changes into a different person!

2. The Lover Boy

These kind of people are full of love and hope, the hangout spots are more than just hangout spots for them – they are the perfect date spots to spend some time with their loved ones!

3. The Gossip Gang

Do you know what Shreya did today? That’s how it starts and the conversation goes on and on for hours. From office politics to international politics and which movie is going to be hit at the box office – everyone in this gang has something or other to say!

4. The Third Wheeler

An unfortunate soul who is tagged along and awkwardly staring at his coffee cup or phone is an accurate description of this person. This person took his friendship oath of being together so literally, that they are not leaving their best friend alone even when the best friend is on a date.

5. The Sutta Lover

This is a common kind of people who you can see in almost all the hangout spots in Visakhapatnam. They have nothing to do with the outside world as they are too busy either in their thoughts or enjoying their cigarette.

6. The Frustrated Married Ones

You can always a middle-aged man on call quarrelling on the phone, perhaps, with their partner. This frustrated soul often has a lot to say, however, the conversation ends with “thinadaniki em chesav?” (What is there for dinner?”)

Have you ever come across this kind of people in any hangout spots in Visakhapatnam? Let us know in the comments!

Disclaimer: This article is purely humour-related and not to offend or hurt anyone. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and not Yo! Vizag.

