Movies are fun when watched in the theatre! Nothing can beat the sheer happiness of watching our favourite star’s movie on the first day first show, hooting at their entry and celebrating it with paper confetti. While enjoying our favourite movies in the theatres of Visakhapatnam, we often encounter some interesting people. Let’s take a look at who they are!

1. Ballayya Babu Devotee

Watching a movie at the theatre without its devoted fans is unimaginable, but these fans are different. Whether you are watching a Jr NTR movie, a Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster or an action-packed Marvel film, there will definitely be one person who shouts “Jai Ballayya.” The chant is contagious, and even you might start to feel that energy in your veins. Why? Well, it’s because all Teluguites know that East or West, Ballayya Babu is the best!

2. The Storyteller

This person is a red flag when it comes to movies! They know everything that is going to happen in the movie and are ready with a bunch of spoilers to keep you updated. No matter how many times you tell them not to do it, they will talk your ear off through the movie.

3. The Late Comer

These folks, true to their name, make a grand entrance after the show begins, blinding everyone with their glowing phones as they fumble their way through the dark and search for their seats.

4. The Seat Exchanger

Seated comfortably? It won’t be long before this person approaches you and asks, “Can you please change your seat with me?” Anyone would have experienced this at least once or twice in their lives!

5. The Confetti Creator

The theatre looks clean when you enter it, but are you wondering where the paper came from as you leave? Well, these are the masterminds behind the artful paper confetti lying on the floor. These people redefine the meaning of die-hard fans by spending their whole night creating confetti out of newspapers.

6. The Food Smuggler

These people don’t really enjoy eating regular popcorn in the theatre. However, using their best Sherlock Holmes skills, they will sneak in their snacks in ways you can’t even imagine. If you have a friend like this, then you will never go hungry.

7. The Black Ticket Seller

Didn’t get the tickets to your favourite show? No worries! Simply go to the theatre and find the “black ticket seller.” These people have got you covered. Whether it’s a matinee, a first show or even a second show – they have tickets for everything. Make sure to take extra cash with you, as they’re known to overcharge!

The next time you catch a movie at one of the theatres in Visakhapatnam, don’t forget to try and spot these people. It would help add a little bit of colour to your theatrical experience. On that note, let us know which category that you belong to!

Disclaimer: This article is purely humour-related and not to offend or hurt anyone. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and not Yo! Vizag.

