Rainy days in Visakhapatnam bring out different delightful characters in various people, and each has a unique way of embracing the weather. From the cosy Chai Lover to the adventurous Rain Enthusiast, here’s how these characters make the most of the magic of rainy days!

1. The Chai Lover:

When the rain pours, this person shines! Most of us can connect to the joy of enjoying hot tea on a rainy day with amma chethi pakodas (Pakodas made by mom). This person is the same. You can find this person near the streetside chai stall, where you will not only find good chai, but also great company to enjoy it with.

2. The Snuggle Bunny:

The one who hates getting wet! Staying indoors, wrapped in blankets, and snuggled up with a book or a movie, is the perfect definition of their rainy days. While they stay away from the rain outside, these kinds of people are your go-to gurus for the best movie or series recommendations!

3. The Rain Enthusiast:

This person adores rain just as much as Sailaja from the movie, Varsham. They might not talk to the rain like she does, but in their head, they already are the stars of their own rainy-day fantasies. If you’re lucky enough to meet them, get ready to step out into the rain. They will make you want to dance your heart out and make lasting memories!

4. The Ice-cream Eater:

Unlike the Chai Lover, this kind of person is a rare gem. Once you find them, you might question your sanity! These people love eating ice cream in the rain, blissfully indifferent to the chill. If you’re someone who easily gets cold, you might want to steer clear of these fearless ice cream enthusiasts!

5. The Reel-Maker:

Rain, hail, or shine, this person’s mission is to turn every rainy moment into cinematic gold! This person will make reels everywhere they go. If the place looks picture-perfect, they will take out their treasured tripod and start making reels (it is a mystery how their phone still works)!

6. The “Climate” Expert:

You don’t have to go out to find this person, they are easily found on WhatsApp. They spam our WhatsApp with their stories, posting updates like, “The climate is absolutely gorgeous today,” blissfully unaware that they’re mixing up “climate” and “weather,” but hey, at least they’re still keeping you updated with their lengthy statuses!

7. The Beach Lover:

You can’t take the beach out of a Vizagite! These beach aficionados come in two different flavours during rainy days: first is the romantic one, who dreamily explores the natural beauty near the seashore, and the second is the loner, who sits in the sand and loses themselves in heartbreaking Arjit Singh songs!

Let us know which of these people you have met in Visakhapatnam during these rainy days and which category you belong to!

