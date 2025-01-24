It’s the weekend! While that means getting a good few hours of rest and relaxation, it also means an opportunity to stay up and dedicate some of those extra hours to some extra-good and binge-worthy TV shows and web series. If you’re looking for such content to pass the time with this Saturday and Sunday, here are some new OTT releases this week that are worth considering:

1. The Night Agent – Season 2

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: January 23

Netflix’s political thriller The Night Agent returns with a gripping second season. After being one of the platform’s most-watched shows in 2023, this season is one of the most anticipated new releases on OTT this week as it promises to up the stakes and deliver a better storyline.

Gabriel Basso reprises his role as Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent who finds himself embroiled in a high-stakes conspiracy. Season 2 takes Peter from answering emergency calls to stepping into action as part of Night Action, a covert organization dealing with life-and-death threats.

2. Shafted

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: January 24

This French adaptation of the Spanish hit Machos Alfa delivers laugh-out-loud moments as it tackles the struggles of modern masculinity. Follow four middle-aged friends navigating love, careers, and crises in today’s Paris. With plenty of awkward moments and relatable humor, this series explores the chaos of redefining what it means to be a man.

3. Harlem – Season 3

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: January 23

The beloved comedy-drama Harlem returns for its third and final season. Created by Tracy Oliver, the series continues to follow four women juggling love, careers, and friendships in New York. Picking up from last season’s cliffhanger, the finale promises major life changes and emotional highs as their journeys come full circle.

4. The Secret of the Shiledars

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: January 24

A treasure hunt like no other, this Hindi series (available with a Telugu dub) dives into the legendary riches of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Rajeev leads a mission to safeguard the treasure from falling into the wrong hands, taking on the mantle of the Shiledars’ chief protector. Expect a blend of history, action, and suspense in this edge-of-your-seat adventure.

5. Sweet Dreams

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: January 24

This romantic fantasy brings a unique twist to love stories. Kenny and Diya, played by Amol Parashar and Mithila Palkar, connect only in their dreams. As Kenny heals from a breakup and Diya faces her own challenges, their magical connection grows stronger, sparking a journey to find each other in reality. Packed with heartwarming moments, Sweet Dreams explores love, heartbreak, and the power of second chances.

6. Sivarapalli

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: January 24

Telugu audiences are in for a treat with Sivarapalli, a local adaptation of the hit show Panchayat. Set in a quaint Telangana village, the story follows Ragmayur, a reluctant panchayat secretary dreaming of a life abroad. The show masterfully blends humor, quirky characters, and heartfelt moments, offering a slice of rural life with a relatable twist.

From thrilling conspiracies to heartfelt love stories and laugh-out-loud comedies, the new OTT releases this week cater to every mood. Grab your snacks, settle in, and let the binge begin!