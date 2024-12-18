Love mindbending thrillers? Then, get ready to lose yourself in a whirlwind of dark, mind-blowing psycho-thrillers! Most of these stories are dark and murderous, involving characters whose twisted minds will blur the lines between reality and a nightmare. If you can handle the this line up of psycho-thrillers on OTT, you can watch anything that comes your way!

1. Spyder

Shiva, an intellectual officer secretly tracks phone calls to help people in need. As he uncovers clues in the calls, he comes across a dangerous serial killer that he needs to save people from.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Psycho

Gautham is a blind musician who falls in love with Dagini who is an RJ. They decide to meet one day at a train station. When Dagini is waiting for him, a psycho killer manages to sedate and abduct her.

OTT Platform: Youtube

3. Bujji Ela Raa

The brutal murders of some eight-year-old girls pose a tough challenge to Warangal police. As the headcount is increases, CI Keshwani and CI Mohammad Khayyam take on the task of solving the murder mystery.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

4. A Film by Aravind

Aravind, a director, and Rishi, an actor, are childhood best friends. As they want to gain fame in the film industry, they decide to go on a trip and look for story inspiration. Aravind soon writes a story about a psycho-killer woman; however, things go awry when the incidents in the plot start to happen in real life.

OTT Platform: SUN NXT

5. Aravind 2

A movie production crew rents a guest house and sets out to shoot a film in Dandeli forest. Soon, the people from their production crew start disappearing one by one, leaving everyone in terror.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

6. Rakshasudu

When school girls start being abducted one by one, Arun Kumar, an aspiring filmmaker-turned-policeman, tries to find the patterns of the abductions and murders and strives to protect the next targets.

OTT Platform: Zee5

7. Anasuya

Anasuya is a postgraduate student in criminal psychology who joins a TV channel as a reporter. Soon, she gets entrusted with a mysterious case of serial killings. The rest of the story follows how Anasuya tracks down the serial killer and unravels the mystery.

OTT Platform: Zee5

8. HIT

Vikram is a 32-year-old police officer working for the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT). While he battles his demons, he gets assigned to a case related to the mysterious disappearance of a girl.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

9. Midnight Murderers

Anwar Hussain, a psychologist, on his friend’s request, starts assisting the Kochi Police as a consulting criminologist. As he gets more involved with his new job, he gets entangled in a case involving a series of midnight murders.

OTT Platform: Ahaa

So, which one of these spine-chilling psycho-thrillers on OTT platforms is going to be your pick for this week? Let us know in the comments!

