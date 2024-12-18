‘Tis the season, not just to be jolly, but to also make a few final memories to end the year. As Vizag turns cool and festive during this time, there is no better time than now to step out and explore the city with a new lens. To help you map out this end-of-the-year adventure, we’ve gathered a list of places to visit in Visakhapatnam that really shine during this season:

1. Meghadri Gedda

If you love birds, Meghadri Gedda is where you should be. Come winter, the downstream channel behind the airport welcomes migratory birds like Ruddy Shelducks, Gadwalls, and more during winter. Their cheerful calls and delightful plumage make for a wonderful sight. While Meghadri Gedda promises to be a unique experience during winter, it is also a gentle reminder of the need to protect these beautiful habitats. The best time to go birdwatching here is in the early morning.

2. Kanaka Mahalakshmi Temple

December marks the Margasira Masotsavam at Kanaka Mahalakshmi Temple in Burujupeta, a 150-year-old tradition that draws lakhs of devotees. The festivities happen in the temple across four Thursdays of December. While the first two have already passed, the final ones are coming up on 19 and 26 December. The celebration on 26 December will even have a Maha Annadana programme and a Sahasra Kalasabhishekam for the Goddess with 1,008 kalasas. If you want to experience the spiritual essence of Vizag, there’s no better time than now to head do so at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Temple.

However, you don’t have to be spiritual to make the most of this celebration. Outside the temple premises, a lively fair is usually at full swing during the last week of festivities. Stalls with toys, clothes, food, household decor, and more are set up, making for an unmissable experience.

3. Hill stations like Araku and Lambasingi

Temperatures have dropped drastically in parts of the Alluri Sitharamaraju district, with places like Araku, Chintapalli, and Lambasingi starting to record the lowest numbers of the season. In the last few hours, the temperature in some of these places has fallen below 5 degrees Celcius. Now is the best time to head over to these areas to experience the best chills and fogs of winter and disconnect from the bustle of city life.

4. Jindagada Peak

For adventure lovers, trekking up Jindagada Peak, the tallest in the region, is a must. With the winter chill, it is the perfect time to have a campfire, stargaze, camp, and test your body’s boundaries.

5. Crown Bakery

With Christmas right around the corner, now is undoubtedly the best time to visit Crown Bakery, which is one of the most famous places in Visakhapatnam for its plum cakes. Generations of families in the city have shopped for Christmas treats here.

Several other bakeries in the city like Bake My Wish, Breadway, Baker’s Castle, and more, also do Christmas-special menus this season, so make sure to drop by.

6. Beach

There’s no better time than now to visit the beach. Early mornings by the sea are glorious, as you can watch the wintry fog settle over the sea while sipping a hot tea or coffee. You can even head to viewpoints like Tenneti Beach Park, and Seethakonda Viewpoint for the experience. Whether it is for some early morning photography or just to relax, visiting the beach at this time always pays off!

7. Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary

Kambalakonda is a fantastic spot for winter hikes and treks. The cool weather makes it ideal for exploring its rich flora and fauna. Gather your gang and head there for an energizing adventure.

8. Eateries

Winter is all about indulging in warm, comforting food. Relish spicy chaat at the famous chaat stall beside Gothisons in MVP Colony, steaming Maggi at Symbi Maggi Point in Rushikonda, or fiery Korean ramen at Taj’s Korean Street Food Truck, RK Beach. Don’t forget to sip on the city’s best hot chocolate at popular spots like Bean Board or Cafe Coffee Day.

9. St Paul’s Church

If you’ve never attended a Christmas mass, now is the perfect time to plan a visit to St Paul’s Church, as the festival is just around the corner.

Over 180 years old, this historic church lights up during the festive season, and it turns even more beautiful than usual. Visiting it around Christmas itself will guarantee a joyful experience, thanks to the colourful lights and carols. For a more authentic time, however, make sure to be here on Christmas Eve around 11:00 pm to experience the nighttime mass.

As December comes to a close, the itch of adventure and merriment begs to be scratched. If you relate, make sure to visit these places in Visakhapatnam to wrap up your year on a fulfilled note.

