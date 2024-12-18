As the year is ending, the OTT platforms are heating up with some much-anticipated releases that you can start streaming from this week. This list includes exciting heist thrillers, secrets of Harry Potter’s beloved Professor Dumbledore and more. Among all these releases, here are the three hot picks that you shouldn’t miss!

1. Beast Games

Beast Games, hosted by none other than the famous YouTuber Mr Beast, is a reality show which is releasing soon.

Mr Beast, who is well known for his charitable endeavours and extravagant Youtube challenges, is ready to host this show, where over 1,000 contestants compete for a whopping $5 million prize in mind-bending challenges.

Release date: December 19

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

2. Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous

The name that once ruled the bollywood world is now coming to rule the hearts through OTT!

As the name suggests Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, is a documentary that chronicles the journey of Hirdesh Singh aka Yo Yo Honey Singh.

This series gives a peek into his meteoric rise in Indian hip-hop to his battle with bipolar disorder.

Release date: December 20

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Girls Will Be Girls

Set in the stunning Himalayan landscape, Girls Will Be Girls is a coming-of-age drama that delves into the turbulent life of 16-year-old Mira. As she is on a journey of self-discovery, she navigates the complexities of growing under the watchful eye of her widowed mother.

Release date: December 18

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The list of top 9 OTT releases of this week

1. Beast Games

Release date: December 19

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

2. Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous

Release date: December 20

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Release date: December 20

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

4. Girls Will Be Girls

Release date: December 18

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. What If? Season 3

Release date: December 22

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

6. The Secret Lives of Animals

Release date: December 18

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

7. Zebra

Release date: December 20

OTT Platform: Ahaa

8. Ronny Chieng: Love to Hate It

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: December 17

9. SPY x FAMILY CODE: White

Release date: December 21

OTT Platform: Netflix

Which one of these OTT releases are you excited to watch this week? Share your top picks in the comments!

