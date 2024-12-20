The world of OTT entertainment continues to evolve, offering fresh and exciting content for audiences every week. This week, a few highly anticipated new releases have really caught everyone’s attention, with thought-provoking stories and unexpected twists. Whether you’re in the mood for magic, reality TV, or a personal documentary, here are five surprising new OTT releases to watch.

1. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

The third instalment of the Fantastic Beasts series picks up where its predecessor left off, following Professor Albus Dumbledore as he assembles a team of skilled wizards to stop the rising dark power of Gellert Grindelwald.

Why it was surprising: While fans had high hopes, the film left many disappointed. Reviewers slammed the movie for its incoherent structure, with some calling it a joyless, poorly executed sequel. The visuals lacked the charm of earlier Wizarding World films.

Despite its star-studded cast, Grindelwald’s threat never felt as menacing as expected, and the film’s pacing was both too slow and too rushed.

Streaming on: JioCinema

2. What If…? Season 3

Marvel’s animated anthology What If…? wraps up with its third season, exploring alternate realities within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), showing what might have happened if key moments from the MCU films had unfolded differently.

What surprised us: One of the most anticipated new OTT releases this week, season 3 of What If…? pushes the boundaries of the multiverse even further, introducing unexpected characters and scenarios that had fans buzzing.

Highlights include an anime-inspired episode with mecha battles, a Western adventure with Shang-Chi and Kate Bishop, and a musical number with Agatha Harkness. The season also showcases a sentai-style Avengers team and Storm wielding Mjolnir.

With Jeffrey Wright returning as the Watcher, the season explores ideas too wild for live-action, leaving room for potential spin-offs like Marvel Zombies.

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

3. Beast Games

Hosted by the viral sensation MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), Beast Games brings together a staggering 1,000 contestants to compete for a jaw-dropping $5 million prize.

Why it’s surprising: Beast Games breaks records by featuring the largest-ever group of participants in reality television.

Each episode pushes competitors to their limits, testing their physical endurance, mental agility, and social strategy in high-stakes challenges that are as thrilling to watch as they are to compete in.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

4. Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous

This deeply personal documentary takes viewers inside the life of Hirdesh Singh, better known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, one of India’s most iconic and controversial music stars.

The film traces his rise to fame, his role in popularizing Indian hip-hop, and the personal struggles that led to his hiatus from the industry.

What’s surprising about it: The documentary offers rare, candid insights into Singh’s battles with bipolar disorder and substance abuse, featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews with family, friends, and collaborators. It’s a raw and inspiring look at his comeback and creative evolution.

Streaming on: Netflix

5. Girls Will Be Girls

The critically acclaimed Indo-French drama Girls Will Be Girls finally makes its digital debut after winning accolades at Sundance and MAMI.

Set in a Himalayan boarding school, the film tells the story of Mira, a 16-year-old grappling with the complexities of her sexuality. Her growing infatuation with a mysterious new student, Sri, forms the heart of her self-discovery.

Why it’s surprising: The film is not your run-of-the-mill coming-of-age movie. In fact, it takes on a more intense character through the exploration of by Mira’s relationship with Sri, which is under constant scrutiny by her widowed mother, Anila, who is forced to confront her own societal frustrations and personal struggles.

Streaming on: Prime Video

The new OTT releases this week show just how diverse and surprising entertainment can be. Whether you watch them for the good, the bad, or the ugly aspects, we hope these releases help keep your time occupied.

