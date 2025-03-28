Another week has come to a close, bringing the beloved weekend—a time to unwind and indulge in what relaxes us most. If catching up on entertainment is your cup of tea, you’re in luck! Some wonderful new movies and shows were released this week. But with endless lists of new OTT releases this week floating around, how do you decide what’s actually worth watching? That’s where we come in! Here’s a carefully curated list of the latest OTT releases, categorized into The Hits, The Wild Cards, and The Misses.

The Hits

Movies and shows you won’t regret watching:

Mufasa: The Lion King

The 1994 animated classic The Lion King remains a timeless favorite, and Mufasa: The Lion King is a visually stunning prequel that brings nostalgia and grandeur to the screen.

The film explores the backstory of Mufasa, a lost cub who rises to become the leader of the Pride Lands, all while navigating a complex bond with Taka, a royal heir. Themes of brotherhood, leadership, and legacy make this an emotionally rich watch.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Deva

Missed Deva in theaters? Here’s your second chance! Shahid Kapoor plays a rebellious cop investigating a high-profile murder, only to suffer memory loss after a major accident.

As he retraces his past using muscle memory alone, dark secrets about his department—and himself—come to light. With a gripping narrative and Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, Deva is a must-watch thriller.

Streaming on: Netflix

Om Jai Kali

Set in 1995, this revenge-driven tale unfolds against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu’s Dasara festival. The story follows Vimal, a saamiyaadi—a performer who channels deities during religious processions.

His life takes a dark turn when the woman he loves is murdered while he’s trying to protect another. With powerful themes of folklore, spirituality, and politics, Om Jai Kali is a captivating watch.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

Delulu Express

Comedian Zaki Khan’s latest special is an absolute riot! Packed with hilarious anecdotes about first jobs, eventful train journeys, and the longest day of his life, Delulu Express is the perfect choice for a laughter-filled weekend.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

The Misses

What not to watch (unless you love disappointment):

Holland

Despite its stellar cast (Nicole Kidman, Matthew Macfadyen, Gael García Bernal), this supposed thriller about an optometrist’s secret life lacks narrative depth. A slow pace and weak execution turn what could have been a gripping mystery into a forgettable watch.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

The Life List

A young woman embarks on a journey to fulfill her teenage bucket list, only to discover family secrets and unexpected romance. While the premise sounds heartwarming, The Life List falls flat with excessive sentimentality and uninspired storytelling.

Streaming on: Netflix

Paul American

This documentary offers an exclusive look into the lives of social media stars Jake and Logan Paul. Unless you’re a die-hard fan, Paul American is a loud, obnoxious, and exhausting watch that mistakes excess for entertainment.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

The Wild Cards

The latest ‘watch at your own discretion’ OTT releases:

Caught

Investigative journalist Ema Garay is on the trail of a predator who targets teenage girls through an online game. But when her suspect turns out to be a trusted community figure, the case takes an unexpected turn. Caught delivers suspense but struggles with uneven pacing and underdeveloped twists.

Streaming on: Netflix

The Lady’s Companion

A lighthearted romantic comedy set in 1880s Madrid. Elena Bianda, a professional matchmaker, is tasked with finding suitors for three wealthy sisters—until she falls for one of them herself.

With opulent settings and Bridgerton-style drama, this show is entertaining but might not appeal to everyone. (Also, it’s in Spanish!)

Streaming on: Netflix

A Complete Unknown

Timothée Chalamet stars as Bob Dylan in this biopic about the singer’s rise to fame in the 1960s. While visually compelling, A Complete Unknown prioritizes nostalgia over depth.

If you’re looking for a serious deep dive into Dylan’s genius, this might not be it.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

There you have it- a full-fledged list of the new OTT releases this week that tells you exactly what to watch and what not to waste your time on. So, without further ado, grab a snack, settle into your couch, and press play!

