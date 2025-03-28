The Visakhapatnam Traffic Police has announced detailed traffic and parking guidelines for the upcoming DC (Delhi Capitals) vs SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) IPL match at ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium. These guidelines aim to manage the expected crowd of around 28,000 spectators and those travelling via Madhurawada.

Traffic Diversions and Alternate Routes for Non-attendees:

To reduce congestion around the stadium, the police have outlined specific routes for vehicles coming from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam. The travellers not attending the match are advised to avoid the stadium area and follow these alternative routes:

From Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Anandapuram:

Buses and commercial vehicles should take the route via Sontyam, Pendurthi, NAD, and TC Palem to enter the city.

Smaller vehicles can turn left at Marikavalasa, proceed to Thimmapuram, and take the Beach Road.

Cars, Two-wheelers and autos can reach the city via the PEPSI Cutting (after Carshed), Mithilapuri Colony, MVV City backside, Law College Road and then take the NH 16. Alternatively, one could go towards Rushikonda from Law College Road and travel via Beach Road.

From Visakhapatnam City:

Buses heading towards northern areas should turn left at Hanumanthavaka, take the Arilova BRTS road, turn right at Adivivaram, and proceed via Neelakundilu Junction to Anandapuram.

Buses heading towards northern areas from RTC Complex can also take the route via TC Palem, NAD, Pendurthi, and Sontyam.

Cars, two-wheelers and autos can follow the same route or take Beach Road from any junction and turn left at Thimmapuram to reach NH-16 at Marikavalasa.

Parking Instructions for Match Attendees

Match attendees should follow designated parking areas based on their ticket type and starting location:

For VVIP and VIP Pass Holders:

Vehicles from Visakhapatnam should take NH-16 and use the designated parking areas inside the stadium.

For Regular Ticket Holders

From Visakhapatnam:

Take NH-16, turn left at Old Age Home Junction, and park at the Sanketika Engineering College Ground.

From Northern Areas:

– Turn right at Car Shed Junction to park at Sanketika Engineering College Ground or

– Use the PEPSI cutting route to access parking lots at:

Polishetty Venugopal Rao Ground

MVV City Double Road

Designated two-wheeler parking lots

Via Beach Road:

Take IT SEZ road and park at slots near MVV City double road

Authorities and Staff:

Authorities can park their four-wheelers ata designated site opposite MVV Builder’s Apartments

Staff can park their two-wheelers at Sanketika Engineering College

Post-Match Exit Plan

Vehicles parked at Sanketika College Ground should exit via Vijetha Supermarket and Car Shed Junction.

City-bound vehicles should turn right at Old Age Home Junction and proceed through Yendada.

Advisory for Residents:

Residents near the stadium are advised to avoid the main roads and take alternative routes to their destinations.

By following these traffic and parking guidelines, spectators and motorists can expect a smoother experience during the upcoming DC vs SRH IPL match.

