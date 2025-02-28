The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the biggest sporting leagues in the world, and cities across India aspire to have their own teams. However, despite being one of Andhra Pradesh’s largest and most developed cities, Visakhapatnam (Vizag) has never had an IPL franchise. Instead, when the IPL expanded in 2022, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were chosen. So, why Visakhapatnam doesn’t Have Its Own IPL Team? Let’s break it down.

1. Market Potential & Financial Backing

IPL teams are primarily business investments. Franchise owners look for cities with high revenue potential (corporate sponsorships, fanbase, stadium revenue) and strong financial backers (business groups willing to invest).

While Vizag has a passionate cricket fanbase, it doesn’t match Ahmedabad and Lucknow in terms of corporate presence and financial attractiveness. Gujarat, home to big industries and billionaires, and Lucknow, a political and economic hub in North India, were stronger choices for investors.

2. Stadium & Infrastructure

Visakhapatnam has the Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, which has hosted IPL matches. However, its seating capacity is only around 27,000, much smaller than, whereas Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad has a 1,32,000 capacity (biggest in the world) and Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow has a 50,000 capacity.

Bigger stadiums mean higher ticket sales and larger revenue, making Gujarat and Lucknow better options.

3. BCCI and IPL Strategy

The BCCI carefully selects IPL teams based on market expansion. In 2022, it wanted to increase IPL’s reach in the north-western part of India, which was heavily reliant on Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

Gujarat showed a promising crowd when Gujarat Lions was introduced as a temporary replacement team for Rajasthan Royals, which was banned for two seasons along with Chennai Super Kings. Whereas, Lucknow gave the IPL a strong foothold in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state.

Andhra Pradesh already had Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad nearby, reducing the urgency to add a team in Vizag.

4. Government and Political Influence

Lucknow and Ahmedabad had strong government backing for IPL expansion. The UP government heavily pushed for Lucknow’s inclusion, seeing IPL as a way to boost tourism and the economy. Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium had already hosted major events, making it an obvious choice.

Will Vizag Ever Get an IPL Team?

It’s possible in future expansions. When BCCI decides to increase the number of teams from 10 to 12, Vizag could be considered. For that, it needs:

Stronger corporate backing – A major investor like Reliance, Adani, or a regional industrialist. Bigger stadium & better infrastructure – ACA-VDCA may need an upgrade. BCCI’s interest in South India expansion – If they want a balance in new teams.

While passion for cricket in Vizag is undeniable, IPL teams are business decisions first. Gujarat and Lucknow won because they provided better financial potential, infrastructure, and strategic expansion opportunities. If Vizag improves its corporate backing and stadium facilities, it might still have a shot in the future and Visakhapatnam can have its own IPL Team.

