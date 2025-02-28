A tense situation unfolded at the maternity ward of King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam when two infants were swapped and mistakenly handed to the wrong mothers, leading to confusion and distress among the families.

The mix-up involved a woman from Parawada in Anakapalle district and another from Krishna district, both of whom arrived at the labor room around 8:30 am. Each was assigned an identification tag, and the woman from Krishna district underwent an emergency C-section before the Parawada woman delivered her baby.

However, due to an oversight by the nursing staff, the baby boy born to the woman from Krishna district was given to the woman from Parawada and vice versa. The error went unnoticed until the mothers themselves realized the mistake, triggering commotion within the ward. By then, the staff responsible had already completed their shift and left.

KGH authorities, upon being alerted, reviewed CCTV footage to verify whether the infants had been swapped. The footage confirmed the mix-up, allowing the medical team to swiftly correct the error and reunite each baby with their rightful mother.

Dr P Sivananda, the supervising medical officer, personally intervened to de-escalate tensions between the families. Order was restored once the babies were safely returned to their mothers.

Read also- Raipur-Visakhapatnam travel to get 5 hours faster with new Keshkal Tunnel; to be completed in 2025

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.