Drinking Water Supply Disruption in Vizag on June 5

The drinking water supply will be affected in some areas of Visakhapatnam on June 5, as repair works will be carried out on the main pipeline in the Sivaji Park area and old valves will be replaced, according to a press note issued by GVMC Superintending Engineer (water supply) Pallamraju.

Owing to the works, there will be disruption in the drinking water supply in the following areas.

Ward No. 8 (Sagar Nagar), Ward No. 9 (Visalakshi Nagar, Pedagadili, and Simhagiri Colony), Ward No. 10 (Indira Gandhi Nagar to Gandhi Nagar,) Ward No. 11 (Kailasa Nagar, Srihari Nagar, Old Arilova, Pedagadili, Simhagiri Colony, Annanagar and Thotagaruvu), Ward No. 12 (Salipet and Chinagadili) Ward No.17 (M.V.P. Colony, Sectors 4 & 5); Ward No. 19 (Pedajalaripeta and Lawson’s Bay Colony); Ward No. 20 (East Point Colony, Chinawalther and Shivajipalem); Ward No. 21 (Chinawalther); and Ward No. 22 (Shivajipalem area.)

Regretting the inconvenience, the GVMC Water Supply Department has requested the city people to cooperate with it.

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