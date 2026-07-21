Job Mela in Visakhapatnam on July 24 to Fill Over 170 Vacancies

A job mela will be held at the National Career Service Centre in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam, on July 24.

Navata Transport, Flipkart & Foxlink, and Ameyaa Electronics India Private Limited will select candidates to fill over 170 vacancies at the mela.

Those in the age group of 18-45 years with a qualification of SSC and above are eligible for posts like clerk, driver, accountant, data entry operator and technician.

Selected candidates will have to work in Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru and Renigunta.

Salary ranges from Rs. 1.2 to 4.8 lakh per annum.

Interested candidates are requested to attend the mela to be held from 10 a.m. at the centre, according to a press note issued by the centre sub-regional employment officer, Shyam Sundar Nittala.

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