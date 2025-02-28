Visakhapatnam-based cartoonist and artist Sameera Maruvada (@saltandsambar) recently introduced her latest series, Godavari Express, on social media. Sharing a sketch that perfectly captured a nostalgic train experience—eating homemade lemon rice on board—she wrote:

“Over the years, I traveled the most between Vizag and Hyderabad on the Godavari Express. The train, its people, and their stories are what I intend to capture in this series throughout the year.”

She invited people to share their own favorite memories of travelling on trains, and the response was overwhelming. Commenters replied with fond memories of their own time spent on the Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam Godavari Express, recalling everything from childhood games to must-have snacks.

On Instagram, user @kavyagayatri reminisced:

“Counting palm trees from the window seat… samosas at Tuni… peanuts and batani chat… buying Tinkle comics at railway platforms… climbing onto the upper berth to play with other kids… resisting the temptation to pull the chain… standing with both feet on the lower seats… and, of course, that early morning tea before reaching Moulali station.”

Another user, @tejaswinipatibanda, shared:

“Tossing a coin into the Godavari River as the train crossed the bridge, yelling ‘Godavari chudu chudu!’ in excitement, waving goodbye to strangers from the window, rushing to the upper berth to read Tinkle and sip Frooti—all of this, and more, comes to mind instantly!”

The conversation continued on X (formerly Twitter), where people shared their deep-rooted connections with the train.

User Bharatm recalled:

“Back in the day, when I lived in Hyderabad, the Godavari Express was numbered 7007 and 7008. It used to reach Rajahmundry early in the morning—now it arrives at midnight. For me, this train was a lifeline to my hometown, Kovvur.

Later, when I studied in Vizag, it became an emotion. Departing Secunderabad at 5:45 PM and arriving in Vizag by morning was a ritual. I still remember the delicious dinners at Kazipet and Warangal, the refreshing juice and egg omelet at Vijayawada, and the many wonderful stations along the way—TPG, NDD, ELR, Tuni, Anakapalle, Narsipatnam Road, Elamanchili, Pithapuram, and Samalkota. This train holds a special place in the hearts of so many from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.”

Other users shared smaller yet equally cherished memories:

Bhaani Shankar Sahu said, “Bananas and mango jelly at Rajahmundry railway station!”

“Godavari Express… we used to be fascinated by what we called the ‘Star Engine’—a steam engine with a silver star painted on its dome-shaped nose,” recalled another user, Ramesh.

Godavari Express, the name itself is enough to bring back a flood of memories for Telugu people whose lives flitted between Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and the cities in between – whether for family, work, or simply because one of them was home. Do you have any fond memories of travelling in the train yourself? Comment below and share!

