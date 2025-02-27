The thriller and crime genre has increasingly leaned toward commercial appeal, often sidelining its darker, more intense narratives. Rarely are films produced that explore the dark corner of society, and life, where bravery and loyalty are the only keys to survival. If you’re looking to push the boundaries of your entertainment experience, here are five must-watch movies based on true stories that delve into the darker side of human nature.

Discretion advised: These movies are not for the faint-hearted as they contain themes of gore, violence and assault.

1. 127 Hours (Amazon Prime Video)

Based on a real-life incident in the life of Aron Ralston, a canyoner, who gets trapped in an isolated slot canyon. Aron’s survival is at a critical point as he faces a tough choice.

Why watch this: Watch this psychological survival movie to learn some important life lessons.

2. Manjummel Boys (JioHotstar)

Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam survival thriller that tells the story of friendship, bravery and love. Manjummel Boys are a tight-knit gang of ten boys who plan and leave for a trip to Kodaikanal for a vacation. Despite warnings from a tourist guide, the boys venture into the dangerous Guna Caves, where one of them falls in.

Why watch this: This movie is a nerve-wracking ride that explores themes of loyalty, unity and the unbreakable bond of friendship.

3. Welcome Home (Youtube)

Heavy discretion: This movie is not for the faint-hearted. It contains violence, gore and deeply disturbing themes.

This movie is essentially a horror-thriller that explores the story of three women who are trapped in the house. These women must find their way out of this house, despite the webs of deceit, violence, manipulation, abuse and murder.

Why watch this: This movie is loosely based on real-life incidents and sheds light on the liberation of victims from the cycle of abuse by breaking the terrible chains that trap them from being truly free.

4. Zodiac (Amazon Prime Video)

Zodiac explores the manhunt for The Zodiac, an unidentified serial killer who committed bone-chilling murders in San Francisco during the late 1960s and 1970s. An unusual group of investigators- a cartoonist, cops and a crime reporter work together to decipher the Zodiac’s cryptic messages.

Why watch this: Zodiac packs an immense ride, connecting us to the protagonist’s struggle and hard work to catch the notorious criminal.

5. The Good Nurse (Netflix)

People die at the hospital all the time, but what if a person was murdering them?

This is what happens in this movie, where multiple deaths raise suspicion regarding the hospital staff.

Nurse Amy Loughren, the protagonist, is stretched to her emotional and physical limits when she has to confront a possible criminal working within the hospital while risking her life and her family’s lives.

Why watch this: This gripping thriller movie explores the themes of being brave enough to confront a dangerous person and striving to make sure justice prevails in the end.

Based on true stories, these movies will stay with you for a long time, with their intense plot lines, immersive filmography and direction. The next time you want to try watching something dark and gripping, watch these must-watch films.

