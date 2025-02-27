New week, new content! If you’re looking for the perfect pick of new OTT releases this week to match your mood, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re in the mood for drama, action, laughs, or romance, here’s what’s streaming this week across platforms. Get comfy and let the binge begin!

1. For a dose of legal drama and power play, watch Suits LA

If you loved Suits, you won’t want to miss this spin-off. Suits LA follows Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor who’s now representing some of LA’s most influential clients. But with his firm at a breaking point, Ted is forced to take on a role he’s spent his career despising.

As tensions rise and personal lives collide with professional ambitions, this legal drama promises all the high-stakes action and sharp-witted dialogues you’re looking for.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: February 23

2. For a heartwarming family story with a touch of humour, watch Kudumbasthan

Life in a middle-class family isn’t always easy, and Kudumbasthan brings that reality to life with humour and emotional depth.

Follow the journey of a young man balancing financial struggles, family expectations, and the transition into adulthood. Expect a feel-good blend of comedy and drama that mirrors the everyday experiences of many.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date: February 28

3. For sporty comedy and girlboss energy, watch Running Point

What happens when a reformed party girl unexpectedly inherits a pro basketball team? Chaos, challenges, and a whole lot of proving herself!

Isla Gordon, the only one in her family with actual basketball knowledge, has always been overlooked—until now. Running Point is the perfect mix of sports, comedy, and an underdog story that will leave you inspired.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 27

5. For supernatural thrills and classic mischief, watch Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Lydia Deetz is back, and this time, it’s her daughter who stumbles upon the infamous Beetlejuice portal. One name spoken three times, and the mischievous demon is unleashed once again, bringing his signature mayhem to the land of the living. If you’re in the mood for nostalgia, spooky fun, and Tim Burton’s signature style, this one’s for you!

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: February 28

6. For romance with a slice-of-life twist, watch Love Under Construction

Building dreams isn’t easy—especially when love comes knocking. This heartwarming series follows a young man striving to construct his dream home, only to have his plans interrupted by an unexpected romance.

With a perfect mix of comedy, emotions, and everyday struggles, Love Under Construction is a rare find among the new OTT releases this week that captures the essence of middle-class aspirations and relationships.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: February 28

7. For crime, mystery, and small-town secrets, watch Suzhal: The Vortex 2

The gripping Tamil thriller returns! Set against the backdrop of Kaalipattanam’s annual Ashtakaali festival, the sequel delves into the murder of a prominent activist lawyer.

As Sub-Inspector Sakkarai digs deeper, eight women emerge as key suspects, leading to a web of secrets and vengeance. If you love crime dramas with intricate storytelling, this one’s a must-watch.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: February 27

8. For epic storytelling and historical drama, watch House of David

Step into the world of ancient Israel with House of David, a historical drama that chronicles King David’s rise from humble shepherd to legendary ruler.

Featuring the iconic battle with Goliath and the political turmoil surrounding King Saul’s downfall, this series is packed with themes of destiny, leadership, and power struggles.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: February 27

From legal battles to supernatural chaos and heartwarming romance, this new OTT releases this week have something for every mood. Grab your popcorn, settle in, and let the streaming marathon begin! Which one are you watching first? Let us know in the comments!

