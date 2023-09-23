Watching a thrilling movie can be an electrifying experience, where every second feels like an eternity. As the suspense builds, your heart races, and you find yourself on the edge of your seat, unable to even blink. The tension in the air is palpable, and every twist and turn in the plot sends shivers down your spine. The music, carefully orchestrated to intensify the atmosphere, adds to the gripping sensation that has you completely engrossed. Kollywood, the land of Tamil movies, aced the thriller genre and gave birth to several brilliant flicks that are now available to watch on OTT platforms.

Here is a list of some of the best Tamil thriller movies on OTT.

Ratsasan

Arun aspires to become a filmmaker, but he abandons his dreams after his father’s passing. Now, he’s determined to apprehend a deranged serial killer who preys on young girls, all in a bid to safeguard his niece. This Tamil psychological thriller is inspired by real-life incidents and is skillfully directed by Ram Kumar. The primary cast boasts talents like Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul, Ammu Abhirami, and Saravanan Naan, among others.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Madhavan, is an action thriller that draws inspiration from the Indian folktale known as Baital Pachisi. This perception-driven movie weaves together three distinct stories that explore the concepts of good and evil. Notably, “Vikram Vedha” marks the return of the directorial husband-and-wife duo, Pushkar and Gayatri. Released in 2017, the film made a significant impact at the box office, earning widespread acclaim. Many consider it one of the finest Tamil thrillers and a standout among Tamil cinema’s best offerings.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Kaithi

This Tamil language movie has not only found success in its original form but has also been dubbed into Telugu under the title Khaidi. The story unfolds on a night an ex-prisoner is tasked with the responsibility of saving several police officers’ lives and escaping a drug cartel. Kaithi has garnered a positive reception since its release and has earned numerous accolades for its excellence. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film stars Karthi in the titular role.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Super Deluxe

This Tamil-language dark comedy film, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, unfolds through four distinct stories, each featuring protagonists grappling with their own unique challenges. What sets this movie apart is its unapologetic exploration of typically taboo subjects, making it a standout and worthwhile viewing experience. The main cast includes talented actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ramya Krishnan, and others, who deliver remarkable performances in pivotal roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Andhaghaaram

Andhaghaaram, which translates to “darkness,” is fitting for this supernatural horror-thriller film. It delves into the darkest moments in the lives of three unrelated individuals: a renowned clinical psychiatrist, a blind man, and a cricket coach. These distinct timelines and characters converge to form the intricate plot of the movie. Interestingly, despite commencing production as early as 2014, the film only saw its release in 2020.

OTT platform: Netflix

Psycho

The plot centres on Gautham, a visually impaired man, as he embarks on a mission to rescue his kidnapped lover, Dagini. Throughout the film, the audience is given insight into the twisted mind of the psychotic kidnapper who has abducted Dagini. This Tamil psychological thriller is skillfully written and directed by Mysskin, with a cast featuring notable actors like Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nithya Menon, Rajkumar Pitchumani, and others in pivotal roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Vellai Pookal

This movie is directed by Vivek Elangovan and features Vivek, Charle, Pooja Devariya, Dev, Paige Henderson, and others in its cast. The plot revolves around a 57-year-old former crime branch officer from Chennai who travels to Seattle to reunite with his son. However, he becomes embroiled in an investigation after discovering that a person is missing within his son’s community.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Vada Chennai

Directed by Vetrimaaran, the movie stars Dhanush in the lead role. Vada Chennai is an intense Tamil crime drama that unravels the complex life of Anbu, a talented carrom player, as he navigates the gritty and treacherous criminal landscape of North Chennai. Loyalties, betrayals, and raw ambition collide in this gripping tale of survival and power.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Game Over

Swapna, a game designer grappling with fear of darkness and PTSD, faces a nightmare when a serial killer invades her home, forcing her into cruel survival games. Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, this Tamil and Telugu language film stars Taapsee Pannu, Sanchana Natarajan, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, and others in significant roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

