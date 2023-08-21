Step into the world of espionage where danger lurks and every silhouette is a tip for a secret revelation. While butterflies in the stomach watching a cute love story is sure to brighten up our moods, the thrill, excitement, and goosebumps a proper spy thriller entwined with secrets, conspiracies, and high-octane action gives is one of the best feelings the world of entertainment has to offer. Embark on a thrilling journey in these best Indian spy thriller web series on OTT, where covert operations and complex conspiracies along with infamous mysteries unfold.

Here’s a list of Indian spy thriller web series that you shouldn’t miss watching on OTT.

Bard of Blood

Bard of Blood is an espionage series based on a novel of the same written by Bilal Siddiqui. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and the series centres on Kabir Anand, an ex-RAW agent who is assigned a covert mission in Balochistan. However, Kabir’s journey takes a dark turn as he confronts his demons from the past. The series includes Emraan Hashmi, Kirti Kulhari, Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sobhita Dulipala in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Special Ops

Written and Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the story is rooted in the inspiration drawn from almost two decades of nationally significant events and numerous espionage missions undertaken by India during this period. The series features a talented cast, with Kay Kay Menon in the lead role of Himmat Singh. Other notable actors include Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, and Karan Tacker, among others.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Code M

Directed by Hrishikesh Bhargava, Code M stars Jennifer Winget in the lead role. The series centres on Monica Mehra, an Indian Army lawyer, who stumbles upon a conspiracy plot while investigating a military encounter case. Other notable characters include Tanuj Virwani, Aalekh Kapoor, Madhurima Roy, Rajat Kapoor, and Keshav Sadhna in the series.

OTT platform: Zee5

Paatal Lok

This bleak and suspenseful series is directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. Paatal lok which translates to Netherworld is adapted from Tarun Tejpal’s novel “The Story Of My Assassins.” The series delves into the dark and complex themes depicted in the book. Paatal Lok features a talented ensemble cast including Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Gul Panag among others.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Family Man

Family Man is created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role of Srikant Tiwari, along with a talented cast that includes Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Samantha Akkineni in the second season. The series revolves around Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man working for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Mumbai and how he balances his demanding job as a spy with his family life.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Let us know which one of these top Indian spy thriller web series you are watching on OTT first.