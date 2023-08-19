Romantic comedy movies, with their clever humour and a touch of heartwarming romance, provide a soothing escape for viewers. This genre features captivating plots that skillfully blend laughter and love, creating a rich tapestry of emotions that strike a profound chord. Beyond their entertainment value, numerous rom-coms also deliver significant insights into relationships, self-discovery, and the intricacies of the human experience.

Here are a few Tamil rom-com movies on OTT platforms you can binge over this weekend.

Remo

Remo is a rom-com directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and features Sivakarthikeyan and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. The story follows Siva, an aspiring actor, who finds himself falling in love with Kavya, a doctor engaged to another man. Siva attempts to disrupt their relationship and make Kavya fall for him. This movie offers a short and enjoyable experience suitable for watching with friends and family.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar.

Good Night

Good Night is a delightful comedy film that also imparts a valuable lesson. The storyline revolves around an ordinary guy next door, whose biggest problem is his snoring, and his growing affection for a woman. Discover how this couple, who share a living space, tackles his snoring issue. As they navigate through numerous ups and downs, they, along with his family, stand united till the very end. Directed by Vinayak Chandrasekaran and starring Manikandan, Meetha Raghunath, Ramesh Thilak, and Raichal Rabecca.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Velaiyilla Pattathari

This movie is dedicated to all engineers. The storyline centres around Raghuvaran, a highly skilled engineer who, despite being unemployed, is steadfast in his refusal to accept jobs outside of his area of expertise. Following the untimely death of his mother, he finally lands a job but encounters substantial challenges along the way.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Sillinu Oru Kadhal

This film, directed by Krishna and starring Suriya, Jyothika, and Bhumika, explores a situation many can relate to: the return of an ex-lover and the resulting emotional turmoil faced by a happily married man.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Gatta Kusthi

Directed by Chella Ayyavu and starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, this movie follows the story of Veera, who has specific expectations when it comes to choosing a life partner. However, he finds himself in an unexpected marriage with a woman who is the complete opposite of what he had envisioned.

OTT platforms: Netflix and Disney Plus Hotstar

Love Today

Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan and starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Ivana, Raveena Ravi, and Yogi Babu, this movie imparts a valuable lesson that we can all learn from. The storyline revolves around a deeply in love couple who are given a unique task by the girl’s father: to swap phones with each other to assess their compatibility. As the lovers’ secrets are exposed, chaos ensues, leading to a series of comedic and insightful events.

OTT platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these Tamil rom-com movies on OTT you are binge-watching first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT recommendations.