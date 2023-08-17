Get ready for another week of cinematic excitement as the latest movies grace the big screen. From heartwarming stories to horror thrillers, the movies releasing this Friday at the theatres promise to captivate audiences of all tastes. Whether you’re seeking high-octane action, thought-provoking dramas, or slapstick comedies, there’s something for everyone. Join us as we take a sneak peek into the diverse array of films hitting theatres this week, each offering a unique and unforgettable cinematic experience.

Here is the list of new movies releasing this Friday at the theatres.

Ghoomer

Written and directed by R Balki, Ghoomer stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles. The story revolves around a female cricketer. The tragic part of the story starts when she loses her right hand in an accident. Will she still be able to continue as a cricketer? Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi, and Ivanka Das are also spotted in the film.

Pizza 3: The Mummy

Starring Ashwin Kakumanu and Pavithrah Marimuthu in the lead roles, Pizza 3: The Mummy is a recently released Tamil horror flick being released in Telugu this Friday. The plot follows a food delivery agent, who probes into a series of murders at one of his frequent delivery spots. Mohan Govind directed this film.

The Queen Mary

Ready for a spooky watch? Queen Mary is an English horror film directed by Colon Bailey. The film stars Margot Robbie, Jack Lowden, Devid Tennant, Joe Alwyn, and Guy Pearce in significant roles. The film portrays a series of enigmatic and violent incidents that happen in 1983. Curiously, these occurrences appear to be intertwined with the destiny of another family aboard the same ocean liner in the present day.

Prem Kumar

Prem Kumar is a comedy thriller directed by Abhishek Maharshi and casts Santosh Soban, Rashi Singh, Krishna Chaitanya, and Ruchitha Sadineni in the lead roles. The storyline revolves around the protagonist Prem Kumar who is an unfortunate groom whose dream of getting married remains unfulfilled. The frustrated groom later becomes a detective with a specialization in weddings.

Baang

Baang is a Kannada action-thriller movie directed by Sree Ganesh Parshuram. The movie features Shanvi Srivastava, Raghu Dixit, Shravya, Ruthvik Muralidhar, Jai Jagadish, Sudha Belawadi, and Nagendra Shah as significant characters. The story revolves around three friends who are pushed into a fight for survival, and that’s when a mysterious box falls into their hands. Will they survive?

Blue Beetle

Another superhero movie from DC, Blue Beetle is directed by Angel Manuel Soto. The film features Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine, George Lopez, Belissa Escobedo, Raoul Trujillo, and Harvey Guillén. The story revolves around the protagonist Jaime Reyes who becomes the unexpected possessor of an ancient relic known as the Scarab, a piece of alien biotechnology. Chosen by the Scarab to be its symbiotic host, Jaime is granted a remarkable suit of armour that bestows upon him the extraordinary and unforeseeable abilities of a superhero.

Yogi (Re-release)

Yogi is a Telugu-language movie released in 2007. The film stars Prabhas and Nayanthara in the lead roles and was directed by V.V. Vinayak. Yogi is a drama that explores the journey of a man from a troubled background who aims to reform himself. The movie is going to hit theatres again, so watch it and relive the experiences.

